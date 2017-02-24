Why Was Abby Lee Miller’s Sentencing Delayed? Does This Affect ‘Dance Moms’?

Fans of Lifetime TV’s hit show, Dance Moms, have been wondering about the fate of Abby Lee Miller and the show from the minute she was convicted for her part in the fraud scheme. So when it was announced that her sentencing was delayed after months of speculation about what sentence she would serve. fans were left to wonder what happened.

Deadline reports that Abby Lee Miller got what’s called an “11th hour reprieve” in the sentencing phase of the trial. The court actually canceled the sentencing of the owner of the Abby Lee Dance Studio, stating that they would reschedule the sentencing date by “order of the court,” but didn’t make clear as to when that sentencing would take place.

“On January 20, the government argued its side of the story and hit Miller hard. Dismissing her claims that the not insignificant Dance Moms money she hid from her bankruptcy case was the result of getting famous too fast, Melucci said last month that Miller “intended to cause harm” to her creditors by deliberately misrepresenting income on bankruptcy filings in 2012.”

When you start to lose motivation & have a pity party for yourself but then @Abby_Lee_Miller decides to pop in.. pic.twitter.com/BVKAGx7ts3 — Erin Miller (@PutSomeER_INit) February 22, 2017

And, according to Radar Online, this could mean that Abby Lee Miller is a free woman! The outlet was inside the courtroom as the shocking decision was announced, and they believe that this may be a sign that the Dance Moms star won’t have to serve a day in jail.

On the other hand, Abby Lee Miller may not be completely off the hook.

“But Miller isn’t off the hook, as the Attorney General asked the hearing be moved ‘to the earliest available date.’ The dance teacher pled guilty to not reporting an international monetary transaction and one count of concealing bankruptcy assets in June. She faces up to 30 months in prison when she is sentenced.”

Upon hearing the news that her date for sentencing had been rescheduled, Miller took to social media to post photos of her living the so-called “high life,” drinking champagne and flying first class — even though she was warned, by the court, that she needed permission before traveling.

5,6,7,8… after party fun with @abby_lee_miller????????Great to chat about our love of @markmyars and all things Aussie! #dancemoms #wosawards pic.twitter.com/8VLrSKEySY — suzie mathers (@suziemathers) February 20, 2017

So where does this leave the new season of Dance Moms?

According to Cinema Blend, Abby Lee Miller and the rest of the cast have been filming the new season of the show, regardless of what’s been going on in the legal world for Abby.

This means, perhaps definitively, that she will be on the show in some capacity.

However, the question of when the new season will debut is still up in the air.

“The future of Dance Moms may depend entirely on when Abby Lee Miller’s sentencing hearing is rescheduled. The two-part winter finale of Dance Moms Season 7 aired on February 21, and a number of clips featured folks wondering what was going to happen to Miller if and when she was sent to prison. The second half of Season 7 is already filming, so any plans for coverage of the aftermath of Miller’s sentence will have to be scrapped. Good news for Miller, but not-so-good news for any execs who were hoping for some juicy material in the second half of Season 7 after she was sent to the big house.”

[Featured Image by Scott Gries/Lifetime TV]