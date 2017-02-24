Khloe Kardashian Begs Tristan Thompson To Propose, ‘Desperate’ To Have Kids

Khloe Kardashian allegedly begged her boyfriend Tristan Thompson to propose after ditching her family and friends. The reality star is “desperate” to start a family and have kids.

Merry Christmas & Happy Holidays from me and mines, to you and yours. A post shared by Tristan Thompson (@realtristan13) on Dec 25, 2016 at 6:24pm PST

Khloe Kardashian and Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson have been dating for less than a year, but according to Radar Online, that did not stop the reality star from “begging” him to propose to her.

“Khloe already has the exact ring picked out, as well as the jeweler, and Tristan knows this.”

The 33-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was recently on The Ellen Degeneres Show last week to talk about her high-profile romance with the NBA star.

❤️ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 1, 2017 at 7:49pm PST

This past weekend, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson jetted off to Jamaica for a romantic getaway.

???? A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Feb 20, 2017 at 9:08pm PST

According to E! News, the Revenge Body star and her NBA star boyfriend skipped out on the NBA All-Star Weekend in New Orleans to go to Kingston and hit up the local hot spots.

A post shared by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats❕ (@khloesnapchats) on Feb 18, 2017 at 12:29am PST

Khloe uploaded some pictures and videos of her trip to her Snapchat. The couple went on a zip line adventure at Mystic Mountain in Ocho Rios.

A post shared by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats❕ (@khloesnapchats) on Feb 18, 2017 at 1:55pm PST

An eyewitness said that Kardashian and Thompson were also spotted at Fiction Fantasy nightclub and had dinner at Olympian Usain Bolt’s restaurant, Tracks & Records.

Last night @khloekardashian and @realtristan13 visited us at #TracksAndRecords #Kingston to #TasteREALJamaicanVibes A post shared by Usain Bolt's Tracks & Records (@ubtandr) on Feb 19, 2017 at 9:43am PST

Inside sources claimed that many of Khloe Kardashian’s friends and family are skeptical of her relationship. This is mostly due to the fact that Thompson’s ex-girlfriend recently gave birth to his son.

“Khloe is in Cleveland 90 percent of the time with him and she has just completely ditched everyone.”

Khloe Kardashian, 33, is reportedly so set on getting re-married, starting a family, and having kids as soon as she can.

“She is so desperate to get re-married and start a family. It seems like that is all that she wants!”

Happy New Year!!! May you always be surrounded by the love you are deserving of! May Gods blessings continue to rain on us all! ❤️ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 1, 2017 at 12:25pm PST

After her first marriage to Lamar Odom failed, Khloe wanted to start a family and settle down.

Khloe’s three other siblings, Kim, Kourtney, and Rob all have children of their own, which does not make the situation any easier for her.

My Reign A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Dec 26, 2016 at 6:42pm PST

The celebrity couple spent Valentine’s Day in Cleveland. Khloe received a large bouquet of roses from Thompson, as well as from her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, and Scott Disick.

❤️Happy Valentine's Day ❤️ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Feb 14, 2017 at 4:02pm PST

Kardashian told Ellen DeGeneres when she appeared on her show that she was planning to have a romantic night in with her man on the romantic holiday.

“I’ll probably cook dinner, have food waiting for him when he comes home. Maybe look a little sexy.”

Good American Season 2 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Feb 9, 2017 at 7:23pm PST

Do you think Khloe Kardashian will pressure Tristan Thompson into proposing to her? Let us know what you think in the comment section below.

