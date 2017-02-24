Meghan Markle ‘Glowing’ After Romantic Visit With Prince Harry

Meghan Markle was reportedly “glowing” as she returned to Toronto after a long, romantic visit with Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle bid farewell to Prince Harry and headed back to Toronto after spending the last few weeks with her royal beau.

Oh, that time I roasted a pretty perfect Thanksgiving turkey! The question is, can I do it again? ????The pressure is on! #thanksgiving #letthebriningbegin #turkey A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Nov 23, 2016 at 8:17am PST

E! News published photographs of the Suits star walking in the Summerhill area of her hometown Toronto. Markle was spotted leaving the gym with her best friend, Jessica Mulroney.

Meghan wore a black sweater off the shoulder, black leggings, Adidas sneakers, and a brown handbag.

An eyewitness told reporters that the Suits actress spent over an hour at the gym and was looking very happy, smiling, and laughing with her friend.

“Megan had a glow about her.”

This was the first time Meghan Markle was spotted following her extended trip to London with Prince Harry as the couple continued to further their romantic relationship.

The closest I will ever come to channeling @Beyonce. #hotsauceinmybagswag #actually #just #hotsauceinmybag ???? (photo cred: @jessicamulroney) A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Oct 23, 2016 at 3:44pm PDT

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were photographed for the first time as a couple, holding hands after enjoying a nice dinner at Soho House in West London on February 1.

The new couple also spent Valentine’s Day together, according to Us Weekly.

My weekly treat ???? (and extra special thanks to Anna at my neighborhood flower shop for finding peonies for me because she knows how much I love them!!! #happydance) A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Oct 19, 2016 at 2:03pm PDT

Markle and Prince Harry reportedly spent a romantic night at Kensington Palace on Valentine’s Day.

#TBT to my solo trip to @sfhmembers #treatyourself #UK #sohohouse #farmhouse A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Oct 20, 2016 at 6:27pm PDT

Other than the occasional night out in public, Meghan and Prince Harry spent most of their romantic time “chilling and enjoying lazy days together.”

This would explain why there are not too many photographs of the new couple out and about.

Many insiders claimed that Meghan and Prince Harry were very serious about one another.

“Harry is truly in love.” “They’re very serious.”

Another source told reporters that the couple has gotten so close that it would not be surprising if an engagement was announced sometime this year.

Prince Harry visits the North-East of England, joining a training session in the centre of Newcastle with Team @heads_together as part of an ongoing campaign to get the nation talking about mental health. Prince Harry met the runners and Heads Together supporters from across the North East who are working to make 2017 the mental health marathon ???? PA #TeamHeadsTogether A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Feb 21, 2017 at 7:22am PST

“Harry is more serious [about Meghan] then he ever has been about a woman before. It wouldn’t surprise me if he’s already thinking about engagement just because that’s where his head goes.”

Meanwhile, some reports have been circulating that the actress might be leaving Suits to focus on her relationship with Prince Harry.

However, sources have confirmed that Markle will be sticking around through Season 7 of Suits, at the least.

How's everyone liking the new season of @Suits_USA? Love this picture of @meghanmarkle from last week! pic.twitter.com/UpXT2QuBOF — Meghan Markle Daily (@meghanmdaily) February 4, 2017

“Every cast member is contracted through season seven.”

Meghan Markle is certainly an expert at juggling a lot at once— from blogging to acting to cooking to volunteering around the world, Markle can almost definitely handle bringing a new relationship with Prince Harry into the mix.

