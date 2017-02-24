Angelina Jolie: Has Divorce Drama And Demands Forced Star Out Of Hollywood?

Angelina Jolie shocked the world when she released a statement announcing that she was filing for divorce from Brad Pitt after a 12-year relationship and 2-year marriage. The actress and director also indicated that she would be seeking full physical custody of their six children and stated that her reasons involved the best interests of the children.

What followed was an FBI investigation against Pitt due to a reported incident on a private jet during which he was apparently intoxicated and lunged at his 15-year-old son Maddox while the rest of the family and his then-wife were witnesses. Since this point, Brad has been cleared of any wrongdoing and has seemingly overcome the scandal without much harm to his reputation. However, it seems that Jolie has now gained herself the reputation as a bit of a villain in the whole thing. The tables have, needless to say, been turned.

Angelina Jolie hopes her family will come out “stronger” after breakup https://t.co/4QrRGpxGeb pic.twitter.com/cM7oktR6Ys — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 21, 2017

Jolie recently made an appearance and gave an interview on Good Morning America which may have served to gain back favor from the masses since she is viewed as the instigator in the dramatic divorce. Nasty reports about Jolie wanting to reveal Pitt’s dark secrets and demanding he be tested for drug and alcohol abuse were made known due to court documents, and after Pitt’s clearance in the case, this all served to make Angelina look like the culprit in the matter.

Since this point, the former star couple has agreed to seal court documents to keep all of the back and forth low blows under wraps, but as Celebrity Dirty Laundry indicates, it may be too late for Jolie’s reputation to recover in Hollywood.

It seemed last year that Jolie wanted to take a break from Hollywood, yet as the publication notes, this may not be the case.

“There were also recent reports alleging that Angelina was done with Hollywood at this point, especially as she no longer had Brad as a tether to the industry. However, sources are now saying that Angelina is still considering both acting and directing in films, although it seems as though executives aren’t as keen to work with her as they used to be.”

CDL reminds that Jolie was passed on by the executive producers of the upcoming remake of Murder on the Orient Express after Jolie and the executives went back and forth over scripts and the execs finally became fed up with the star. The publication goes on to allege that Angelina’s price tag for roles is now far too high, which is reportedly the main reason she is not landing as many roles. Her high profile divorce and demands have not helped matters.

Angelina Jolie on her divorce from Brad Pitt: “We will always be a family”: https://t.co/NjQAtBLOwL #GMA pic.twitter.com/44Y5wgJtHX — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) February 21, 2017

The actress, however, continues to do her part for humanity as a UN envoy and surely will find herself roles onscreen or behind the camera once again. Jolie’s appearance on Good Morning America did help to humanize her once more, and she was sure to speak with kindness about her estranged husband, calling him a good father to their six children. The Guardian reminds of Jolie’s additional words on the difficulty she and her entire family have experienced during this divorce process.

“It was a very difficult time. Many people find themselves in this situation … My whole family have all been through a difficult time. My focus is my children, our children. We are and forever will be a family and so that is how I am coping. I am coping with finding a way through to make sure that this somehow makes us stronger and closer.”

