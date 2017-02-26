Ryan Gosling And Eva Mendes’ Baby Appears Before Oscar 2017, Wife Stays Behind

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have tried their hardest to shield their kids from the prying eyes of the public ever since they started their family. Now with the babies growing up, the actor couple is finding it more and more challenging to keep them out of the glare.

Just days before Oscar 2017, the famed star of La La Land was seen with his two-year-old daughter Esmeralda in Los Angeles. Because he takes care not to even be seen with his wife, this was a surprising move on his part.

“He’s one of the favorites to score an Academy Award on Sunday for his leading role in the film La La Land,” according to the Daily Mail. “But on Wednesday the only role Ryan Gosling wanted was that of doting daddy to his toddler daughter Esmeralda. The Canadian actor, 36, held on tightly to his two-year-old’s hand as they headed out together in Los Angeles.”

In fact, he and his wife Eva Mendes have done their best to keep their kids’ privacy. When he was shooting Blade Runner 2 in Czech Republic, the Hollywood couple relocated their family of four to eastern Europe to have a few months away from paparazzi.

Like her husband, Eva Mendes rarely talks about her family or her much coveted affair with Ryan Gosling. However, she did reveal some choice information about her daughters in a magazine interview last fall.

“My grandmother’s name is Amada, and Esmeralda Amada is the name of our oldest,” she said to Latina. “We had a few names picked out for our new baby, and when she was born, we didn’t feel like those names were her. We came up with a few more, even that morning, and tried them out. We were like, “What about Viviana?” But we just kept going back to Amada. In true Latin fashion, we reuse names all the time.”

But with La La Land getting so big, it has been more challenging for Ryan Gosling to avoid the press. Even if he plays the grumpy jazz pianist character with the press, it looks like they all want to know if he will make it big this Oscar 2017 season.

He won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in Comedy or Musical Category this past January. In that moment of global recognition, he broke one of his cardinal rules and thanked his wife and kids in his acceptance speech.

“I would like to try to thank one person properly and say while I was singing and dancing and playing piano and having one of the best experiences I’ve ever had on a film, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second, and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer,” he said according to Us Weekly. “If she hadn’t have taken all that on so that I could have this experience, it would surely be someone else up here other than me today. So, sweetheart, thank you. To my daughters, Amada and Esmeralda, I love you.”

Knowing his track record, it wasn’t surprising that he omitted his wife’s name from the speech.

Because Oscar 2017 is more hyped than Golden Globes, all of Hollywood has been curious whether he will bring Eva Mendes on the red carpet. But it looks like that will be unlikely.

“One source tells Us Weekly that Gosling, who is nominated for Best Actor for his performance in La La Land, won’t be bringing his ladylove, while another insider maintains that Gosling doesn’t plan on attending the event solo,” reported Us Weekly.

The only time that Ryan and Eva stood side by side on a red carpet was when they starred in the same movie, A Place Beyond the Pines, which also was the time that their romance bloomed.

