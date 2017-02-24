Scheana Shay Gets Racy With Boyfriend Robert Valletta After Mike Shay Divorce

Scheana Shay has a new man in her life, and on Wednesday, the Vanderpump Rules star and her boyfriend, Robert Valletta, went public with their relationship during an OK! Magazine Oscars party.

Just months after Scheana Shay announced that she and Mike Shay had decided to end their marriage after just over 2 years, the reality star and SUR Restaurant waitress stepped out with Valletta for what ended up being a very “racy” appearance at the Nightingale club in Hollywood, California.

In photos shared by the Daily Mail on February 23, Scheana Shay and Robert Valletta were seen posing together inside the event. Although the reality star walked the red carpet by herself, she and Valletta couldn’t keep their hands off of one another as they hit the dance floor.

Also in attendance at the event were Scheana Shay’s Vanderpump Rules co-stars, Tom Sandoval and Lala Kent.

As the outlet revealed, Scheana Shay recently confirmed her relationship with Robert Valletta, but the pair have reportedly been dating one another since last year and celebrated the holidays together in Los Angeles.

Since confirming her relationship with Robert Valletta, Scheana Shay has stayed silent on the details of their relationship but earlier this week, her co-stars and friends, Kristen Doute and Lisa Vanderpump, weighed in on her new romance.

“[Scheana Shay]’s dating. She’s super happy. It’s new and it’s slowly moving along,” Kristen Doute revealed to The Daily Dish on February 23. “I do know him and I’ve known him for a few years and he’s a really great guy. Hopefully it works out; that would be great. I think she’s doing it at the right pace. So she’s having fun and she’s smiling again and that’s all that matters.”

Scheana Shay and Mike Shay tied the knot in August 2014 and parted ways in November 2016.

“I mean this might be the happiest I’ve ever seen [Scheana Shay],” Doute continued. “She’s just she’s really thinking about herself right now, which I think is really important and she just sort of has this glow about her that I haven’t seen in a long time.”

Scheana Shay has yet to officially reveal the reason behind the end of her marriage to Mike Shay, but according to her co-star, she will likely be made out to be the bad guy for moving on from the relationship so quickly and going public with someone new.

“I’m sure she’ll be criticized for dating someone so quickly after a marriage, but why not? Life is short and I think if she has the opportunity to have fun with somebody, screw what everybody else says,” Lisa Vanderpump explained to The Daily Dish.

According to Lisa Vanderpump, the majority of the blame for Scheana Shay’s divorce lays with Mike Shay. As she explained, he shouldn’t have entered into a marriage before being completely honest about his sobriety. That said, Vanderpump confirmed that Scheana Shay was completely dedicated to her marriage and her husband prior to their split months ago.

“[Mike] was her everything,” she explained, “and the reason we love [Mike] was because he was very supportive of her. And I think it’s sad, but I hope she finds somebody that will join in an honest relationship.”

To see more of Scheana Shay and her co-stars, as well as the end of her marriage to Mike Shay, tune into the remaining episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 5 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images]