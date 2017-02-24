’60 Days In: Atlanta’ Returns For Two New Seasons At The Fulton County Jail

If viewers of the first two seasons of 60 Days In thought what the undercover men and women went through at the Clark County jail in Indiana was intense, then they will be shocked by what the new participants will face in Atlanta’s Fulton County jail. According to Deadline Hollywood, the new seasons are taking place at one of most explosive and dangerous facilities in the country. The two new groups of participants will be filmed back-to-back, with the episodes airing over the course of two seasons.

The facility has already undergone several positive changes under the leadership of Chief Jailer Colonel Mark C. Adger, but he is hoping to gather more information on how to continue improving the conditions from the volunteers who will be spending 60 days in the prison — if they can hold out that long. This is no walk in the park, and each participant will face dangers and situations that they could never imagine, despite the training and briefings they will receive before entering the Fulton County jail facility. Cast members are nominally compensated for their stint on 60 Days In: Atlanta as well, but this isn’t what drives them to participate in this dangerous social experiment.

Although fans of the show can take a look at the new participants on the A&E 60 Days In: Atlanta page, at this time, their names and other information are unavailable. All that is known at this time is that the cast includes a special education teacher who works with at-risk youth, a man who wants to help fight discrimination and believes that the system has failed African-Americans, a former corrections officer who wants to experience what it is like when the roles are reversed, a woman who met her husband while he was incarcerated and wants to better understand his institutionalized behavior, and a Marine who has plans for a career in law enforcement.

Starcasm shared that the jail has been plagued with rival gangs, drugs, and corruption. Known to the locals as “Rice Street,” Fulton County jail has the reputation for being one of the roughest facilities in America. After learning about the impressive success of the previous 60 Days In program at the Clark County facility, Adger decided that this could be the type of program that may work for him. These men and women could be the catalyst that helps him get to the root of the serious issues, while at the same time providing an unbiased insight into what life is really like inside the jail.

Alright y'all…who's ready? Tweet the hashtag and tag me and I'll follow you back! #60DaysInAtlanta pic.twitter.com/X3ITWsh3oP — 60 Days In (@AE60DaysIn) February 1, 2017

Unlike previous seasons on 60 Days In, male and female participants will be separated in two different facilities. Men are housed at the main campus where they share a cell with one other inmate, and women share cell bunks with seven other inmates. The 60 Days In: Atlanta participants are on lock-down with their cellmates for more than 15 hours a day. In Clark County, the prisoners were able to freely roam their area at any time. The 60 Days In: Atlanta, volunteers have no such freedom and will immediately face immense pressure to fit in. If they have difficulty adjusting to their new normal, they risk becoming the target of threats, violence, or even having their cover blown.

The previous two seasons of 60 Days In had solid ratings, averaging 2.4 million viewers during season one, including counting DVR usage three days after each episode aired. Season 2 brought in approximately 2 million viewers, with DVR usage up to seven days after airing. The next two seasons may generate even high viewer ratings due to where the 60 Days In: Atlanta participants will be incarcerated.

Were you a fan of the first two seasons of 60 Days In? Will you be watching the new seasons of 60 Days In: Atlanta? Leave your comments, thoughts, and opinions below. The third season premieres on Thursday, March 2 at 9 p.m. on the A&E network.

[Featured Image by A&E]