Honey Boo Boo Mom On Tinder: You Swiping Left Or Right For ‘Mama June’ Shannon?

It has been quite a week for Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star “Mama June” Shannon. The gossip columns seem to have gone into a frenzy about Mama June’s weight-loss transformation. Mama June has reportedly slimmed down almost 400 pounds to a very trim size four, and it’s all in the name of a new reality TV show. Mama June: From Not To Hot comes to TV screens tonight, February 24. The WE tv show charts Mama June’s struggles to change her lifestyle and shows her struggling with food choices and under the direction of a personal trainer.

As previously reported in the Inquisitr, Mama June underwent at least two rounds of weight-loss surgery to achieve her remarkable transformation. Firstly, she was fitted with a gastric band, and after shedding over 150 pounds, she had further surgery to remove excess skin. It has been claimed that Mama June’s weight-loss transformation is the most shocking in reality TV history. Mama June’s daughter, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, was not keen to see her mom going under the surgeon’s knife in the name of losing weight. Honey Boo Boo said that her mom looked just fine as she was.

Mama June Shannon is, of course, something of a reality TV veteran. Her appearances on Toddlers and Tiaras and Here Comes Honey Boo Boo are fiercely criticized by those who view children’s beauty pageants as exploitative. Toddlers and Tiaras was taken off the air after claims that children were being exploited and sexualized. Children like Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, some just 3-years-old, were shown smoking fake cigarettes and padding the chest area to look like Dolly Parton.

Mama June’s relationship with a registered sex offender, who was convicted of abusing one of her other daughters, led to the cancellation of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. Mama June also made a failed attempt to rekindle her relationship with “Sugar Bear” Thompson, on Marriage Boot Camp, another reality TV show. According to the trailer for the new show, that failure led Mama June to decide that she needed to change her lifestyle.

Honey Boo Boo Supports Mama June, Who Uses Tinder To Find A Date For Her Ex-Husband’s Wedding

Honey Boo Boo may not have approved of her mom having weight-loss surgery, but it looks like she is very proud of what Mama June achieved. Honey Boo Boo and her sister Pumpkin have been doing the rounds of the chat shows this week to help hype Mama June’s new show.

According to Inside Edition Honey Boo Boo told them that Mama June’s weight-loss transformation is so dramatic that viewers may not believe it’s for real. She believes that “some people are going to say, ‘This is not the real her and this is a woman standing in for her’.” Honey Boo Boo also revealed that the whole family is benefiting from Mama June’s new eating regime. Apparently, the family isn’t eating very much fried chicken these days, and both Honey Boo Boo and Pumpkin are also said to have shed a little weight.

According to Us Weekly, the premiere of Mama June’s new show sees her using the Tinder dating app, to try to find a date for her ex-husband’s wedding. Sadly, Honey Boo Boo reveals that Mama June’s search for love is not going too well. She reveals that Mama June has dated some guys but that “she never stays with them.”

Mama June may not have found love yet, but Honey Boo Boo says that her mom’s weight-loss transformation has “turned her into a healthier and happier person,” so it’s all good.

[Featured Image by John Bazemore/AP Images]