Beyonce Supports Transgender Youth, Celebrities Speak Out Against Donald Trump

Beyonce broke her silence on social media to make her stance clear just one day after Donald Trump announced plans to pull back protections for transgender students. The “Lemonade” singer made it clear that she stands behind the LGBT community and is not pleased with the new announcement that the Obama-era protections of transgender rights were going away.

“#LGBTQ students need to know we support them. Share your support to #protecttransyouth at glsen.org/100days & put #KindnessInAction GLSEN,” Beyonce wrote in a rare Facebook post.

She also posted a link to the Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network (GLSEN) and urged her fans to put their money where their mouth is and make donations to the non-profit.

GLSEN’s executive director, Dr. Eliza Byard, responded to Beyonce’s Facebook post.

In a statement to the Huffington Post, she said, “We are so thrilled that Beyoncé is standing up for transgender youth by joining GLSEN’s 100 Days of Kindness Campaign at this very difficult time. There is a great deal of confusion and fear out there right now, and Beyoncé has the unique power to cut through the noise to deliver a crucial message of love and support to all transgender youth. Thank you, Beyoncé. (And I cannot wait to tell my daughters about your support.)”

Beyonce has been a longtime advocate of LGBT rights and spoke back in May about North Carolina’s controversial anti-LGBT bathroom bill. In the 2016 presidential election, Queen Bey supported Hillary Clinton for president and was not in support of Donald Trump.

Trans friend, if you are struggling tonight, please reach out to @TrevorProject and @Translifeline. Equality for all! #ISTANDWITHGAVIN pic.twitter.com/bgipj0rmqg — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) February 23, 2017

On Wednesday night, Trump announced plans to “roll back” the protections that Barack Obama had put in place transgender youth in public schools. Under Obama’s presidency, there was a mandate stating that schools refusing to let transgender students use the bathroom designated for the gender that they identify with could lose federal funding.

Many Democrats have since spoken out against Donald Trump’s newest announcement, claiming that his plans to take back the protections for transgender youth will encourage discrimination against an already at-risk group. Despite taking away their protections, Trump also vowed to continue to protect all students in schools, and many are asking exactly how he plans to do that if he is taking away the protections for some of the most bullied.

Just seeing the news about removing laws protecting trans people. This isn’t about politics. It’s about human rights, and it’s not okay. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 23, 2017

The new secretary of education, Betsy DeVos, also spoke out about the transgender youth bathroom protections and called Obama’s ruling last May an “overreach,” even though the New Yorker claims that DeVos has been “quietly in support of gay rights.”

According to the report, DeVos voiced concern to Jeff Sessions about pulling back protections for transgender youth in public schools. She was worried that taking away the protection could put some kids in danger of discrimination and possibly even lead to a threat to their safety in schools. In return, President Donald Trump warned her that she could either get on board or resign. Naturally, DeVos signed off on the transgender bathroom rule reversal in order to keep her newly acquired position.

To the LGBTQ community, I’m sorry for the message that was sent today. They don’t speak for all of us. We love you. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) February 23, 2017

Beyonce isn’t the only superstar speaking out about the latest announcement of the Donald Trump administration. So far, Katy Perry posted a meme on Twitter that says “Protect Trans Kids” and Ellen DeGeneres also lent her voice in opposition of Trump’s latest revelation. Ellen Page, Brie Larson, and Chris Evans also made sure to tweet in support of the trans community. Many more celebrities have also spoken up, including Jackie Evancho, who performed the Star Spangled Banner during Donald Trump’s inauguration and who defended her decision to celebrate the historic moment when he became the country’s 45th POTUS.

The backlash against Donald Trump from the entertainment industry came soon after his controversial announcement, with many celebrities voicing their concern for the safety of the transgender students who will be affected by the loss of protection. Hopefully, with such a huge platform and audience, performers like Beyonce will be able to make a difference now that the Trump administration has decided to remove protections for transgender youth.

