‘General Hospital’ Spoilers Week Of Feb 27: Jason Must Save Sam, Julian Trapped

General Hospital spoilers for the week of February 24-March 3 have Sam Morgan (Kelly Monaco) still in the ravine clinging to life and hoping she can save her unborn child. After Jason Morgan (Billy Miller) finds a body-less coffin in the Jerome crypt, he knows Liv Jerome (Tonja Walker) is alive.

Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) cements Jason’s suspicions when she identifies the photo of Liv as the woman who has been playing sponsor to her in Alcoholics Anonymous. General Hospital spoilers tease this sends Jason and Alexis into a panic as they suspect Liv has harmed Sam and the JaSam baby.

Liv: Don’t make me hurt the baby.

Sam: Screw you. You crazy murdering bitch. ‼️ #GH pic.twitter.com/a6LWueoxAT — ✧✦✧✦✧✦ (@fyeahGH) February 23, 2017

Liv Threatens Everyone

Liv escalates her revenge plans, according to the latest General Hospital spoilers, and has Rudge (David Lee) kidnap Laura Spencer (Genie Francis) to prevent her from voting at the General Hospital board meeting. Kevin Collins (Jon Lindstrom) is worried and Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) is angry.

Tracy thinks Laura did her wrong by not showing up, unaware Laura had no choice. Liv threatens Julian Jerome (William deVry) that she will kill his entire family if the sale of General Hospital doesn’t go her way. Inevitably, things hit a snag at GH. Alexis goes to the PCPD for help finding Sam and nailing Liv.

Poor Finn. Carly doesn't pay her cleaning staff enough to deal with a lizard AND an OD. #GH #LNSoapTweets pic.twitter.com/5FfQy494Os — Rene T. (@soapreporter) February 24, 2017

Finn’s Dire Addiction

General Hospital spoilers from TV Source hint Finn (Michael Easton) is on the receiving end of an intervention from Tracy and Hayden Barnes (Rebecca Budig). Finn offers a mea culpa to Hayden for his skullduggery and druggy ways, and Finn is forced to kick his deadly habit or lose the ladies in his life.

Other General Hospital spoilers say Liv has targeted Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) as her days in Port Charles wind to a close. A recent General Hospital spoilers video shows Liv in Anna’s room at the hospital looking to finish her off. Robin Scorpio (Kimberly McCullough) fears for her mother’s life.

I love Michael but now thanks to him now Nelle is onto Felicia just hope this craziness ends soon cause I love them together #Melle #GH pic.twitter.com/Ec9P6uYiKu — Laura fischer???????????? (@LauraFicher) February 14, 2017

Corinthos Marriage Meltdown

Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) is looking forward to a future with Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) but Nelle Hayes (Chloe Lanier) is a sticky problem. General Hospital spoilers say she has second thoughts when she opens herself up to Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell). Nelle decides to scrap her revenge plan.

Nelle and Michael talk about a future together, according to new General Hospital spoilers, and she comes clean to Michael and deletes the Sonny cheating confession from her phone. Too bad Nelle can’t stop the U.S. Mail because that flash drive is in Carly’s hands soon. Carly is furious at Sonny’s betrayal.

Give us that damn key, Alexis. We'll go find and open that box! Let's hasten this reveal and reunion. #Julexis #GH pic.twitter.com/cxjkCcv9e8 — JulexisArmy (@JulexisArmy) February 21, 2017

Alexis Learns The Whole Truth

Although Jason showing Liv’s photo to Alexis lets her in on part of the truth, there is a lot more story to be told, says General Hospital spoilers. There’s still no explanation on why Liv wants General Hospital so badly or how long she’s been pulling Julian’s strings. Alexis wants answers and has the key.

General Hospital spoilers tease Alexis will go into the safe deposit box to read the letter once Julian goes missing, as he warned he would. Liv has Julian trapped and is ready to kill him. Alexis goes to Jordan Ashford (Vinessa Antoine) who then grills Ava Jerome (Maura West) who is clueless about her sister.

Liz: Of course we. If something affects one of us it affects both of us

Franco: I like the sound of that#Friz #GH pic.twitter.com/jK9TrvWXaP — Djona ???????????? (@djona222) February 17, 2017

Bad News And Confrontations

Later in the week, General Hospital spoilers predict Jason and Franco (Roger Howarth) will face off. Will Franco be part of the search for Sam? Howarth offered some General Hospital insight at a fan event, stating that he and Kelly Monaco filmed scenes where both were injured. Does he find Sam in the ravine?

Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) gets devastating news this week on General Hospital and Franco is at her side supporting her. Former lush Monica Quartermaine (Leslie Charleson) steps up to support Alexis as her new sobriety sponsor. By Friday, Jason breaks a promise on General Hospital.

General Hospital the week of February 27-March 3 looks exciting as February sweeps comes to a dramatic close. There may be a JaSam baby coming before sweeps ends, according to General Hospital spoilers.

Does Anna have a stalker? Today's #GH is coming up soon on ABC! pic.twitter.com/o7Ud2tgtn3 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 24, 2017