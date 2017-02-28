DJ Khaled Teases Collab With Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper, Lil Wayne & Migos

DJ Khaled has assembled a history-making lineup featuring Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne, and Migos for his upcoming anthem “I’m the One,” which will also be accompanied by a music video. That’s some roll-call.

On Monday (February 27), DJ Khaled (whose real name is Khaled Mohamed Khaled) teased the heavyweight collaboration of Justin Bieber, Lil Tunechi, Chance, and Quavo one by one via a slew of social media posts.

In one, the 41-year-old captioned a video of himself and new Grammy winner Chance in his usual ebullient style.

Without giving the “I’m the One” title away, DJ Khaled up hyped up his forthcoming album, Grateful, which will drop later this year.

“Fan luv I’m on #GRATEFUL album video set!!! We up to something!!!” he enthused.

He added, “Top SE[C]RET alert!!!! Fan luv I’m going all out!!! TOP SECRET ANTHEM TOP SECRET VIDEO.. #GRATEFUL THEE ALBUM ITS COMING!!! @wethebestmusic @epicrecords @rocnation???????????????????? FAN LUV THIS IS BETW[E]EN US! Please KEEP IT ON THE LOW! lease!!”

The tsunami of visuals kept coming, as all the artists involved and DJ Khaled posed for photos at the “I’m the One” video shoot on Monday.

Although DJ Khaled only named Quavo from hip hop trio Migos in his social media teases of all the featured artists in the “top secret” video, the other Migos rappers — Takeoff and Offset — were also at the video shoot.

Are all three Migos members adding their talents to the likely banger?

Back in the summer of 2014, Bieber and Migos collaborated on “Looking for You ft. Migos.”

The Canadian superstar previously teamed-up with Chance the Rapper on the song “Confident” for his 2013 Journals project.

Bieber also guested on “Juke Jam,” which featured on Chance’s 2016 Coloring Book album. The latter won for Best Rap Album at the 2017 Grammy Awards.

In addition to his friendship with DJ Khaled, Justin has a longstanding relationship with Lil Wayne (Tunechi). The veteran rapper featured on the singer’s “Backpack” jam, which appears on Journals.

Based on snippets of “I’m the One” that have surfaced, the all-star track sounds as if it’s a soon-to-be summer smash.

The upcoming Grateful album will be DJ Khaled’s 10th studio album. It comes after 2016’s Major Key album, which featured Jay Z, Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Nicki Minaj, and more.

The enterprising mogul’s most recent release is “Shining,” a single with Beyonce and Jay Z.

Check out a glimpse of Justin Bieber and DJ Khaled filming the music video for “I’m the One” below. The Biebs also Instagrammed a photo of himself with Migos.

The smile on my face IS ME KNOWING I have a super smash out right now wit #SHINING AND KNOWING IM SHOOTING A VIDEO FOR ANOTHER SUPER SMASH ANTHEM THATS TOP SECRET!! FAN LUV I PROMISE YOU IM GOING ALL OUT ! I GOT US!! @wethebestmusic @epicrecords @rocnation ???????????? #GRATEFUL THE ALBUM ITS COMING !!! A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on Feb 27, 2017 at 6:15pm PST

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Feb 27, 2017 at 5:28pm PST

It wasn’t all work, work, work at the video taping. The “Sorry” singer also had some fun play-wrestling off-set with his longtime manager, Scooter Braun.

The pop superstar subsequently shared a clip of their hijinks at his Instagram account.

Anticipation for the DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber, Migos, and Chance the Rapper collaboration is high in some quarters, with many users taking to Twitter to express their excitement.

One Twitter user mused, “The song sounds like a summer bop! I’m really excited!”

Another predicted, “Song of summer 2017 is COMING.”

“Khaled got Biebervell for Grateful? Well Now,” wrote one Twitter resident.

Another remarked, “Bieberveli finally came back to us.”

“It already sounds like a future summer bop, I’m ready to spend all my coins,” yet another user thrilled.

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber is set to celebrate his 23rd birthday tomorrow (March 1). He will resume his “Purpose World Tour” in Perth, Australia, on March 6, and play four stadium shows in total Down Under.

The “Sorry” singer will then head to New Zealand for another concert before heading back to South America for a string of stadium shows.

[Featured Image By Jerritt Clark/Emma McIntyre/Mike Windle/Getty Images]