Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Are In Love

Sometimes when relationships become serious between celebrity couples, rumors begin to unfold. Whether those stories are true, most of us love reading any report about our favorite celebrities.

There was a rumor circulating across the internet about Meghan Markle, the beautiful 35-year-old actress who stars in the drama Suits as Rachel Zane. According to various reports, Meghan planned to leave the show to spend more time with her fiancé, Prince Harry. It turns out that these stories were simply false, and she will continue to work on the hit drama.

While there are many stories about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry that are not true, other reports actually are viable. What is true is that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle met in Toronto in 2016. Meghan Markle was working on the show Suits, which is filmed in Toronto. Prince Harry was in Toronto for the Invictus Games, an event that he created in which injured servicemen and women compete to win medals. Now, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in a serious relationship and continue to date each other.

Prince Harry grew up in the spotlight, but Meghan Markle did not. Markle grew up in LA with two very good parents in a racially diverse home with a black father and a white mother. In a moving article that she wrote for Elle in 2015, Markle describes what it was really like to grow up biracial. She gives many examples of the identity crisis that she experienced and how she ultimately accepted both parts of her cultural heritage. As a child, she remembers asking for a Barbie Heart Family for Christmas. She received a black mom doll, a white dad doll, and a child in each color. It turns out that her parents were already teaching her to embrace both sides of her racial identity.

Markle also recalls that her seventh-grade class was not as understanding as her parents. Markle felt uncomfortable when she had to fill out a survey and choose a race such as white, black, Hispanic, or Asian. Her teacher told her to mark the box for white, but Markle was also proud of her African-American heritage from her mother’s side. She did not check the box that defined her as an other since she was proud of both parts of her cultural heritage.

It was ultimately through acting that Markle found the essence of her true self and conquered all the racial barriers that she faced. Even though Markle was a very talented actress, she was often rejected for roles because as she simply put it she was not black enough for the black roles or white enough for the white ones.

When she auditioned for Suits, the racial stereotypes of casting were eradicated. They were simply looking for a good personality who could play the part of Rachel Zane, and Markle fit perfectly into the role. As for her acting career, it has been flourishing ever since. Besides being an actress, Markle also describes herself as global development ambassador and writer.

Unlike Markle, who grew up outside of the public eye, the entire world saw Prince Harry grow up as his proud mom, Lady Diana, cuddled him in her arms after she left the hospital. Unfortunately, after Diana died in a car accident in Paris in 1997, she would no longer be a part of all of Prince Harry’s special moments, but she did leave an indelible mark that makes him the wonderful young man that he is today.

Lady Diana gave her two sons, William and Harry, the most normal upbringing that she could give them outside of the palace walls. Diana took her boys to amusement parks, fast-food restaurants, and many other places that youngsters commonly frequent. She also showed her sons to be empathetic as they visited AIDS clinics and homeless shelters.

Ever since he was a boy, Harry loved the military, and he grew up to have a very successful military career. He proudly served on the front lines in Afghanistan and became a captain in 2011 after being a lieutenant in 2005. He became a distinguished Apache helicopter pilot in the Army Air Corps in 2012 and engaged in combat missions. After retiring from the military in 2015, he still volunteers to help wounded servicemen as well as many other charities.

Today, the courtship between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is seen as normal, but in the past, it would have been scandalous. Blue bloods were only allowed to date and marry blue bloods. There was a fine line that separated commoners from royalty. If a royal married a commoner, they would have to renounce the throne along with all of the power, money, and glory that comes with it. King Edward VII renounced the throne to marry Wallis, Duchess of Windsor. The marriage was forbidden only because Wallis was a divorced woman.

Fortunately, times have changed. Prince William married Kate Middleton, an elegant lady from a privileged background, who was not a blue blood. Their marriage was not only celebrated in England but worldwide as well.

Like his older brother, Prince Harry is now free to tie the knot with the special lady he chooses when he is ready. That lady may even be Meghan Markle. If Prince Harry married Meghan Markle, she would become the first biracial princess of England, opening the palace walls to a new world that celebrates racial diversity.

