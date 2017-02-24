Watch ‘Mama June: From Not to Hot’ Live Online: Start Time, Streaming Video Link

Viewers who want to see Mama June’s weight-loss reveal will be able to watch Mama June: From Not to Hot live online and see streaming video of the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star showing off her new size four frame.

The seven-part WEtv reality series debuts on Friday, February 24 at 10 p.m. ET. The show can also be seen live online (a link to the streaming video can be found below).

June Shannon became famous for her large size and loud personality, the mother of pageant girl Honey Boo Boo who shared their family’s adventures through a series of reality television shows. But she has gone through a major transformation, dropping from a reported 460-pound frame all the way down to a size four, Refinery29 reported.

June Shannon reportedly decided to lose the weight after learning that her ex, known on the show as Sugar Bear, was getting re-married. Her plan was to lose weight and bring a new date to his wedding — or so the show claims.

Mama June is changing her ways. (And yes, that means no more sketti.) https://t.co/0inY85j8Gv pic.twitter.com/WoXE5gxRJl — E! News (@enews) February 23, 2017

The weight-loss journey was not easy for Mama June as those who watch Mama June: From Not to Hot live online will see.

“She had gastric sleeve back in May of 2015, and then she slowly started losing weight, and the reason she got the gastric sleeve was because she hit a plateau — she couldn’t lose any weight,” her daughter Pumpkin said (via Cosmopolitan). “And then it came to a point where [the trainer] had to step in because she hit another plateau with the gastric sleeve, and wasn’t losing any more weight.”

As Refinery29 pointed out, critics saw a few problems with how Mama June: From Not to Hot was handling the reality star’s weight loss.

“While there’s nothing wrong with the desire to be healthier or give yourself a makeover per se, there are a number of worrisome elements of From Not To Hot: the massive amount of weight loss, the ‘revenge body’ motivation, the food-shaming behavior of her trainer (he raids Shannon’s freezer and berates her for stocking pints of ice cream), and the hyper-focus on dress size rather than health. There’s also the simple fact that reality shows in general are produced to yield dramatic footage rather than dispense nuanced medical advice or positive messages about body image.”

And viewers who watch Mama June: From Not to Hot live online will see a family still emerging from controversy. Here Comes Honey Boo Boo was originally canceled in 2014 after a revelation that Mama June was dating a registered sex offender who spent time in prison for molesting Mama June’s oldest daughter.

But Mama June seemed excited about her weight-loss journey, telling Refinery29 that she has long wanted to be thinner.

“You know, when I look in the mirror, I’ve always seen myself as being like a smaller person,” she said. “I’ve never seen myself when I was bigger as like, ‘Oh my god, I’m so big.’ Yes, it is kind of crazy when I rub my body and the excess skin isn’t there anymore. For me, it’s just like people are able to see me like I’ve always seen my mental self as.”

This is how Mama June went from 460 pounds to a size 4: https://t.co/4pxjIzGO71 via @WomensHealthMag pic.twitter.com/teFJ19IQTi — Prevention Magazine (@PreventionMag) February 24, 2017

With the attention related to the new reality show, Mama June has been careful to keep any weight-loss photos under wraps, building anticipation for the program’s debut. So anyone who wants to see what Mama June looks like as a size four will be able to watch Mama June: From Not to Hot live online by clicking here.

[Featured Image by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images]