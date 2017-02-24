‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Friday, Feb 24 – Laura Kidnapped, Liv Attacks Anna

General Hospital spoilers for Friday, February 24 state that Jason Morgan (Billy Miller) and Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) will leave no gravestone unturned in their search for Liv Jerome (Tonja Walker).

To that end, Jason and Curtis head to a crypt and find Liv’s granite tomb. What the two hunky PIs find inside is shocking, according to General Hospital spoilers. There is no Liv in the tomb, of course, since she’s out terrorizing Port Charles.

Liv Goes After Sitting Duck Anna

Since Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) is sick at General Hospital, it’s like stabbing fish in a barrel when Liv goes after Anns on Friday’s General Hospital with a pointy weapon. Liv doesn’t have too much longer left to get revenge based on these General Hospital spoilers on her exit.

Anna is exhausted because General Hospital spoilers hint she must fight to avoid arrest for breaking into Valentin Cassadine’s (James Patrick Stuart) house. Robin Scorpio Drake (Kimberly McCullough) convinces the cop to back off for now.

Jealous Nina Shocks Valentin

When Valentin learns Nina Clay (Michelle Stafford) called the cops on Anna, he’s horrified, per the latest General Hospital spoilers. Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) tells Valentin about the pending arrest, and Valentin has to shut it down to Nina’s dismay.

Not only does Valentin care about Anna, but he also knows she’s fighting for her life at General Hospital. Valentin won’t handle Nina’s flagrant jealousy and cold attitude very well. Valentin shutting down the arrest will make Nina even more enraged.

Sam Desperate To Survive

General Hospital spoilers promise that Liv thinks Sam Morgan (Kelly Monaco) died after she snapped and shoved her from the bridge, but Sam is alive and fighting. Sam must tap into her inner strength to stay alive long enough for someone to find her.

Sam talks to unborn baby Scout Morgan to give herself hope. General Hospital spoilers tease Sam will survive the ordeal, but her rescue won’t come until next week and even though the baby is all right, Sam will suffer a health crisis as a result of this fall.

Laura Targeted By Julian

Julian Jerome (William deVry) is desperate to get General Hospital for Liv so that his insane sister doesn’t kill Sam or anyone else. The Quartermaine plan to purchase General Hospital is a kink in his plans. Julian decides Laura Spencer (Genie Francis) can be a pawn in his game.

Laura and Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) have a nice lunch, but Laura’s day will get worse when Julian tasks Rudge (David Lee) with getting Laura out of the way until after the General Hospital board votes on the purchase. Laura may be more than Rudge can handle!

Curtis: Is she there?

Jason: Come take a look. I hope we get some comedic #Jurtis tmrw. #GH pic.twitter.com/S2PtlTBW1a — ✧✦✧✦✧✦ (@fyeahGH) February 23, 2017

Addiction And Deception

Hayden Barnes (Rebecca Budig) had no idea Finn (Michael Easton) was passed out from drugs when she pounded on his door at the Metro Court. Hayden goes back to General Hospital but returns later and demands that he seek help for his addiction.

Finn bristles at Hayden’s demands and pushes her away. Drug addicted Finn might push her too far and she stumbles into the waiting arms of sexy Griffin Munro (Matt Cohen). Finn is caught in the throes of addiction and can’t see farther than his next fix.

Will General Hospital Close?

Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring) seems certain that General Hospital will be sold and torn down for condos but Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) is not ready to accept defeat. Tracy is displeased when Lucy tells her “GH dies today.”

Didn’t Lucy hear that the Quartermaines put in an offer to General Hospital, or is Lucy so certain because she plans to vote against them at the board meeting? Lucy is a money grubber, so Julian and Gray could easily have bought her vote.

General Hospital on Friday, February 24 promises shock and awe and life or death drama, according to these General Hospital spoilers.

