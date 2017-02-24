‘Game Of Thrones’ Spoilers: Will Dead Characters Be Brought Back To Life?

With just a few months to go before the penultimate season, the Game of Thrones spoilers are kicking into high gear. Since this is the first season that won’t be based on any of the books by George R.R. Martin, fans are left guessing as to what could come next. However, various sites on the Internet have been very good about posting information about what we can expect in this season.

Warning: this article contains spoilers. Please do not read this article if you do not wish to read Game of Thrones spoilers.

First, according to Mashable‘s latest round of Game of Thrones spoilers, the season coming up will be much shorter than the seasons of the past. Whereas previous seasons have had twelve episodes, this season of the hit HBO show will only have 10 episodes.

The creators of the show have promised to deliver a lot in less episodes. The outlet spoke with Alfie Allen, who plays Theon Greyjoy, and he confirmed that this season will be everything the fans have come to expect, and more.

“It’s gonna be a crazy season. It’s definitely going to blow a lot of people’s minds. It’s still the same running theme; characters that haven’t crossed each other’s paths before will do, and they’re gonna take it even further this time. People have loyalties that they have to examine.”

Meanwhile, according to the latest Game of Thrones spoilers from the Huffington Post, there are a few major problems with some fan theories, especially concerning which people will be killed off.

The outlet spoke with Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays Jamie Lannister on the show, and he was able to share some pretty major spoilers while also informing us that what we thought was going to happen isn’t really going to happen.

“It’s a theory … but it has a beautiful, romantic, tragic thing [to it]. It’s probably too obvious.”

What’s he referring to?

Apparently, in one of the Song of Ice and Fire books, there’s a prophecy about Jamie killing Cersei (the latter of whom is played on the show by Lena Headey). While this is a popular theory, it’s important to remember that Lena’s contract with the show specifically stipulates that she will be on for all of the seasons (this stipulation is also one that’s included in Emilia Clarke’s contract, as well as Kit Harington’s, Peter Dinklage’s, and Coster-Waldau’s).

This, then, will lead to absolute chaos…at least if you believe the latest Game of Thrones spoilers from High Snobiety. While the outlet doesn’t go on to suggest that dead characters will be brought back to life, it does say that we can expect nothing but surprises this season.

“Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) might have accidentally revealed a bit of a spoiler regarding seasons 7 and 8 of the HBO show. She said: “We’re about to start shooting the next X-Men, we’ve just finished shooting season 7 of Thrones, and I’ve got a couple of movies to do before X-Men starts. And then we go on to season 8.”

This, of course, means that Sansa will definitely be alive for the rest of the series. Or, in the alternative, she could get killed and brought back to life. After all, if it worked for Jon Snow…

