The 20 Best Netflix Movies Arriving In March 2017

Some of the best movies are headed to Netflix in March 2017. Every month Netflix adds a selection of new titles, but March 2017 looks like an exceptional month for some of the best movies. Whether you are in the mood for a hit from yesteryear or a modern-day blockbuster, Netflix has the answer for you. All of the films below are highly-rated among critics or audiences.

Titles like Blazing Saddles, Friday After Next, and The Water Boy may interest you if you’re in the mood for a comedy. There is no doubt that Gene Wilder and Mel Brooks are on the list of comedic geniuses, and many feel that Blazing Saddles are one of their best movies. With edgy jokes and crude humor, this audacious film was well ahead of its time.

For those that like music with your movies, Netflix is featuring the smash-hits Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny and This Is Spinal Tap. Spinal Tap was the first mockumentary to feature Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, and Harry Shearer; the trope would go on to star in many more mockumentaries together including Best in Show, A Mighty Wind, and For Your Consideration.

For those wanting a real documentary on a rock group, The Rolling Stones: Crossfire Hurricane should do the trick. The film covers the first 20 years of The Rolling Stones from the 1960s through 1981. And for those musical lovers out there, Chicago is also headed to Netflix.

Netflix continues to add to their Disney collection as The BFG arrives in March. Based on the popular children’s book by Roald Dahl of the same name, this Steven Spielberg film continues to capture the hearts of audiences. For those wanting more of Spielberg on Netflix, Jurassic Park returns to the streaming site in March 2017.

Dream Works’ Kung Fu Panda also makes its way to Netflix next month. This animated movie features an all-star cast lending their voices: Dustin Hoffman, Lucy Liu, Jackie Chan, Jack Black, Angelina Jolie, David Cross, Ian McShane, and Seth Rogen.

For those that like mystery and suspense in your movies, then Memento is a must-watch. When this Oscar-nominated (Best original Screenplay, Best Film Editing) film debuted in 2000 it left audiences speechless. The A.V. Club describes why this is one of the best movies on Netflix in March 2017.

“Pretend for a minute that Christopher Nolan’s extraordinary Memento is nothing more than a gimmicky noir exercise, grinding out its plot with cool efficiency and hollow mechanics, devoid of any larger significance. Disregard its mind-bending profundities and the nature of memory and existence and what it means to be human. Even if all these things were willfully ignored and Memento were simply reduced to an architectural blueprint, it would still be akin to watching Bobby Fischer play chess, seeing the board several moves ahead of his opponent. It’s an exhausting experience just to keep up…the twist in Memento is that there’s more going on than the head can hold.”

The Best Movies Coming To Netflix March 1, 2017

Blazing Saddles

Chicago

Friday After Next

Jurassic Park

Kung Fu Panda

Memento

Midnight in Paris

Rolling Stones: Crossfire Hurricane

Tenacious D in The pick of destiny

The Craft

This Is Spinal Tap

More Movies Debuting On Netflix In March 2017

Hands of Stone : March 8

The Water Boy: March 8

Million Dollar Baby: March 13

Pete’s Dragon : March 14

The BFG : March 15

Welcome to New York: March 23

Déjà Vu : March 24

Who Framed Roger Rabbit? —March 24

The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou: March 26

OTHER NETFLIX ARTICLES FROM THE INQUISITR

The Best Movies On Netflix To Watch After The 2017 Inauguration

Best Movies On Netflix: Revisiting ‘Jaws’ With ‘BOP’ Commentary

The Best Movies On Netflix That Are Laugh-Out-Loud Hilarious

Five Of The Best Movies On Netflix For The Business-Minded

From Blazing Saddles to The BFG, some of the best movies are on Netflix in March 2017.

[Featured Image by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures]