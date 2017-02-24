Kaley Cuoco Teases Engagement Rumors: Has She Moved In With Karl Cook Already?

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook are making headlines constantly with their engagement rumors. Recently, the Big Bang Theory actress even jokingly got along with fans and teased Cook with new competition and engagement news.

Kaley Cuoco’s Instagram is filled with adorable pictures of her equestrian boyfriend and her lovable animals. During a recent post, the Big Bang Theory star was seen playing with a cute little baby. Apart from the fun-looking dance with the little one, what caught fans’ eyes was a huge engagement ring.

Comments were soon filled with shocked and happy fans and congratulatory messages for the Big Bang Theory star. Kaley had to finally put a disclaimer regarding the engagement ring an hour later.

Cuoco quickly corrected the problem by stating that the ring she is wearing is because of her Big Bang Theory character, Penny.

She captioned the picture saying, “Look out @mrtankcook… there’s another man in my life! (once again NOT my engagement ring people. PENNY IS MARRIED!)”

Kaley Cuoco’s fans were quick to note her caption and jokingly ignored it anyway, with one fan even saying that she will make a great mother.

“Oh crap Kaley, are you engaged? Exciting also you will make an amazing mother! You’re fantastic!”

This is not the first time Cuoco has been subjected to engagement rumors. Recently, when Cuoco posted a picture after shopping at Ikea with her boyfriend, many thought they were furniture shopping together as they are engaged and moving in together.

Kaley captioned furniture shopping image saying, “Thrilled to announce @mrtankcook and I are still happy after our first time shopping for furniture together phew!”

Rumors of the couple moving in together soon began, and according to Refinery29, Kaley and Karl looked happy about moving in together.

“The actress and her equestrian boyfriend have been posting on Instagram about their moving-in process (and their furniture purchasing process), and they actually look happy every step of the way.”

Later, Karl Cook’s Instagram post revealed that it was Kaley and Margeaux who are moving in, and he is just helping them unpack stuff.

“We’re moving in and by we I meant Kaley and Margeaux are moving in while I help them put things where they want. I’m maturing.”

In addition, according to Entertainment Tonight, the Big Bang Theory actress has revealed that she is looking forward to getting married again and becoming a mother soon. After her rough divorce from professional tennis player Ryan Sweeting, Kaley Cuoco admitted to going through a tough phase in life.

She revealed that because of her strong relationship with Karl Cook, she has started to believe in “the sanctity of marriage” once again and is looking forward to tying the knot soon and have babies.

“I’m meant to be a mom.”

Due to their solid passion for horses, Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook get along really well and are traveling together and enjoying life. According to MSN, people around the couple say that they are really happy together.

“She [Kaley Cuoco] is always traveling with him [Karl Cook]. It’s not as much her schedule but more so his. She never knows when she’s going to be in town because she goes whenever and wherever he goes. She is super smitten.”

Cuoco and Cook began dating in March of 2016. Prior to this, the Big Bang Theory star was married to Ryan Sweeting, with whom she settled her divorce after two years of marriage in May of 2016. She was also dating Big Bang Theory co-star Johnny Galecki but broke up in December of 2009. They still continue to be best friends and happily share the screen together.

[Featured Image by John Sciulli/Getty Images]