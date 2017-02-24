‘Teen Mom 2’ Jenelle Evans Debuts Weight Loss After Baby, Talks Wedding Plans

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans is getting back into shape after welcoming her baby girl, Ensley Jolie Eason, at the end of last month.

Weeks after giving birth, Jenelle Evans surfaced on Instagram, where she showcased a couple of photos of her weight-loss progress. In the first photo, the reality star was seen shortly after giving birth while the second photo is current.

“Don’t get me wrong, I loved being pregnant but it is so nice to be on the snap back,” Jenelle Evans wrote with her photos on February 22.

Also in the caption of her photo, Jenelle Evans promoted Flat Tummy Tea and offered fans a discount.

“The [Flat Tummy Tea] Cleanse did the job once again!” she explained. “I forgot how insane the results from this tea are.”

Jenelle Evans and David Eason welcomed daughter Ensley Jolie Eason on January 24. One day later, Teen Mom 2 co-star Chelsea Houska welcomed her second child, son Watson Cole, with husband Cole DeBoer.

For Evans, Ensley was her third child. As fans well know, Evans also has two older sons, Jace, 7, from her previous relationship with Andrew Lewis, and Kaiser, 2, from her past romance with Nathan Griffith, her ex-fiance.

Jenelle Evans and Nathan Griffith became engaged during a vacation in St. Thomas but just months later, they were involved in a public feud that resulted in an arrest. A short time later, their breakup was confirmed, and quickly, Evans moved on with Eason while Griffith began dating Jessica Henry.

While Jenelle Evans said months into her relationship with Eason that she and her boyfriend were taking things slow and not looking to have children or get married, Evans confirmed her pregnancy just months later. Now, they are preparing for a possible summer wedding.

Days ago, Jenelle Evans opened up about her plans to marry David Eason.

“We haven’t set a date, but we want to get married either this summer or next summer depending on how quickly we plan it,” the 25-year-old revealed to MTV News on February 22. “I’m saying next summer, but he’s saying this summer.”

Although the Teen Mom 2 star isn’t completely certain that she and Eason will make it down the aisle by the end of the summer, she has already begun planning for her ceremony and has a clear vision on what she is hoping to accomplish.

“We know we want a rustic-themed wedding, nothing too fancy,” Jenelle Evans explained. “Something simple, maybe backyard and outdoorsy. We want just close friends and family, not anything crazy.”

Despite her uncertainty for a summer 2017 wedding, Jenelle Evans admitted that she’s in the early stages of wedding planning and told the outlet that she could not wait to get married to Eason, who she labeled as “loyal.”

“I want to marry David because he’s a great father, he’s a great best friend, he’s faithful, he’s loyal to me. It’s the best relationship I’ve ever had,” Jenelle Evans gushed.

On Teen Mom 2, fans have seen that Jenelle Evans and David Eason share a much different relationship that the ones she’s had with people in her past. As fans will recall, Jenelle Evans has been known for her tendency to engage in trouble-plagued relationships, but now, she appears to be much happier.

