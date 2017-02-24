‘Dancing with the Stars’ 2017 Dance Partners Revealed On ‘Good Morning America’

Which Dancing with Stars pros are returning the ABC ballroom in March, and which celebrities will they be partnered up with? The season premiere of ABC’s long-running ballroom dance competition is just a few weeks away with yet another Mirrorball trophy up for grabs.

Although several celebs and pro dancers have already been confirmed (see the list below), fans will finally find out who’s dancing with who when co-hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews reveal the complete cast on Good Morning America. According to ABC, the live reveal will take place between 7 – 9 a.m. ET on Wednesday, March 1.

So, who’s dancing with who and how much longer do fans have to wait until the season premiere airs on ABC? Here’s the scoop on the new season, including a look at the confirmed (and rumored) pros and celebs who will be hitting the dance floor for what is shaping up to be one of the most entertaining seasons of DWTS in the history of the show.

The Dancing with the Stars 2017 premiere is set to air on March 20 at 8 p.m. ET, less than three weeks after co-hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews appear on Good Morning America to introduce the couples who will be dancing together when the show returns next month.

Although only two celebrities and three pros have been confirmed so far, a number of rumored celebs have leaked out online, and their names might be more than just a rumor. Many of the cast leaks turn out to be true each season, so take a look at the list below and keep that in mind during the big reveal on GMA next Wednesday.

Although former DWTS executive producer Rob Wade tells Glamour that Derek Hough will not return, he hinted that pro Mark Ballas will be back on the dance floor (find out who he’s rumored to be paired with below) now that his Jersey Boys gig has ended.

Last week, pros (and brand new parents) Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd announced on GMA (see video below) that they will compete for the Mirrorball trophy. The announcement came as a bit of a surprise to many fans who thought the couple would take the season off after the recent birth of their son.

The DWTS 2017 promotional poster (shown above) shows Maks’ brother Val Chmerkovskiy and Witney Carson, so there’s a good chance that they will also be dancing with one of this season’s celebrities.

Which celebs will the pros be dancing with? Two cast members have been confirmed ahead of the Good Morning America reveal. Us Weekly reports that Olympic medalist Simon Biles (who was on the rumored list) and actor Mr. T from the 1980s TV series The A-Team will appear in the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars.

Although Us Weekly states that the Bachelor star Nick Viall has been in talks to join DWTS, a previous report from the Inquisitr reveals that the reality TV star might have been turned down for the gig.

However, there are plenty of other names circulating online, including Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson, who is rumored to be paired with pro Mark Ballas. Celeb gossip blogger BriGuy TV recently tweeted that Friends star Matthew Perry is also rumored to dance this season.

Here’s the complete list of confirmed Dancing with the Stars cast members and pros as well as some of the names that are being buzzed about on the sleuthing site Pure DWTS. Tune in to watch the GMA cast reveal to see who’s in, who’s out, and who will be partnered up when the show begins on March 20.

Mr. T — Actor and retired pro wrestler (confirmed)

Simone Biles — Olympic gymnast (confirmed)

Ashley Benson — Pretty Little Liars actress

Nancy Kerrigan – Olympic skater

A member of the pop group Fifth Harmony (per Variety)

Julian Edelman — New England Patriots wide receiver

Victor Cruz — Former NFL star

Jonathan and/or Drew Scott — Property Brothers stars

Barry Weiss — Storage Wars star

Usher — recording artist and The Voice coach

Peyton Manning — former NFL star

Ricky Schroder — TV and movie star

Teresa Giudice — Real Housewives of New Jersey star

Matthew Perry —actor and former Friends star

Stassi Schroeder — Vanderpump Rules star

Which celebrities would you like to see on the dance floor, and which pros should they be paired with?

Watch the premiere of Dancing with the Stars on March 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

[Featured Image by ABC Television Network]