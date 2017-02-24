Jennifer Garner Calls Off Divorce From Ben Affleck?

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck called it quits in June of 2015 after months of rumors that the relationship between the actors was on the rocks. The stars had been married for nearly 10 years and share three children together – Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 4.

The announcement that the two were separated and headed for a divorce shocked the world despite the relationship rumors, yet Ben and Jen have remained amicable and still reside in the same property in Los Angeles where they continue to co-parent their children.

Over the time the two have been separated, Affleck and Garner have caused speculation that they intend to reconcile. The estranged couple attended counseling sessions in late 2015 and caused fans to be hopeful that they were back together when they took their little ones on a European holiday, on which Ben and Jen were seen cuddling and acting affectionately. Despite the happy holiday, the pair remained separated, and Garner explained in her exclusive interview with Vanity Fair that she will always love Affleck.

“He’s the love of my life. What am I going to do about that? He’s the most brilliant person in any room, the most charismatic, the most generous. He’s just a complicated guy. I always say, ‘When his sun shines on you, you feel it.’ But when the sun is shining elsewhere, it’s cold. He can cast quite a shadow.'”

Perhaps Affleck has been working on casting a smaller shadow because now, rumor has it that he and Garner are calling off the divorce that has been looming for nearly two years now. Despite recent rumors that Jen is finally prepared to file for divorce, Celebrity Dirty Laundry relays that the Miracles From Heaven star never intended to divorce Ben, who has reportedly been an unfaithful husband on more than one occasion during their 10-year marriage.

CDL notes details relayed by Gossip Cop that the reports regarding Jen’s intention to file are not accurate.

” So earlier this week, we’d heard that Jennifer was ready to file for divorce. But now, Gossip Cop has come out with a denial, saying that Jennifer was never actually going to file for divorce from Ben.”

The last two years have likely not been easy for the actress and her family seeing as immediately following the joint statement made by Jen and Ben regarding their split, a nanny scandal surfaced that reportedly involved Affleck and the couple’s former nanny Christine Ouzounian. At the time, the media painted the alleged affair as being the catapult to the marriage coming to the end. However, in the exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, Jennifer Garner stated that she and Ben had already called it quits long before the scandal ever broke.

“Let me just tell you something. We had been separated for months before I ever heard about the nanny. She had nothing to do with our decision to divorce. She was not a part of the equation. Bad judgment? Yes. It’s not great for your kids for [a nanny] to disappear from their lives.”

Over the past two years, the estranged couple have been sure to only speak positively about one another, especially when it comes to one another’s relationship with their three children. Affleck has been sure to praise Garner during interviews and television appearances, most recently referring to the beauty as the ” world’s greatest mom.” People relays the words of the Live By Night star, as he spoke about what his children mean to him.

“‘In my career or otherwise, it is the birth of my children,’ he said. ‘The entrance of my children into the world.’ Affleck also gave a sweet shout-out to his ex Jennifer Garner, calling her the ‘world’s greatest mom.’ ‘It’s a joy to hang out with them,’ he added. ‘I think the meaning of life is to make good people.'”

