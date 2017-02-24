‘Destiny’: Xur’s Exotic Goods For Feb. 24, Hawkmoon And Two Good Rolls

Xûr’s heard Destiny players like Hawkmoon so he is giving them more Hawkmoon with his visit Friday, February 24. The Hand Cannon is available to purchase by PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players for the second time this month. Fortunately, it is joined by Exotic Armor pieces for Titans and Warlocks to help with their push towards Tier 12 (T12) stats.

Xûr and his items will only be available in Destiny through Sunday morning. He will be gone as soon as the clock strikes 4 a.m. ET/1 a.m. PT.

Exotic Gear on Sale

Name Type Stats Cost T12 Twilight Garrison Titan Helmet 57 (82) Discipline/

58 (83) Strength 13 Strange Coins 94% Celestial Nighthawk Hunter Helmet 73 (92) Intellect 13 Strange Coins 79% Claws of Ahamkara Warlock Gauntlets 37 (54) Intellect /

40 (57) Strength 13 Strange Coins 94% Hawkmoon Hand Cannon 23 Strange Coins Legacy Engram Helmet 29 Strange Coins

Curios

Material Exchange

Name Type Cost Motes of Light Consumable 2 Strange Coins Exotic Shard Material 7 Strange Coins

For those wondering what to get, here are a few helpful hints.

Hawkmoon

Hawkmoon is still a potent Exotic weapon, even with the latest changes to the Crucible meta in the most recent update. “Luck in the Chamber” combined with “Holding Aces” gives the possibility of up to three bullets from a single magazine producing a sizable damage output. This makes the already high impact Hand Cannon particularly useful in PVP.

Twilight Garrison

The main draw for the Twilight Garrison is the fact it makes Titans more mobile. The Tactical Air Support intrinsic perk allows players to do an evasive move while airborne by pressing B, B on the Xbox One or Circle, Circle on the PS4. This piece is best used in Crucible and is very helpful for dodging incoming fire and Supers.

The max 82 Discipline / 83 Strength split roll is solid for this chest armor. This is 94 percent of the Tier 12, which makes this a solid pickup for Titans who don’t already have it or those that need to upgrade. It also comes with the option to carry more Special Ammo or Heavy Ammo plus a choice between increased recovery when taking Void damage or more armor when playing the Defender in Destiny.

Celestial Nighthawk

The Celestial Nighthawk is a Gunslinger Hunter-specific Exotic helmet that gives the Golden Gun a single shot with six times the normal damage. The “Big Game” perk is fun to use in PVE and helpful against tougher enemies that barely flinch from a normal, single Golden Gun shot. However, it is not useful at all in PVP, where three to four shots are preferable over one big one.

The stats offered Xur this week are extremely poor for this piece at only 74 percent of T12 and the perk choices are not great ideal either. Destiny Hunters should aim for “Inverse Shadow” as a third column perk with either “Infusion” or “Better Already” in the final column. Skip or re-roll.

Claws of Ahamkara

“The Whispers” perk gives Warlocks an additional melee charge, which is a nice bonus since this Exotic piece will work with any of the three Warlock sub-classes.

The optional perks give a choice between “Snap Discharge” to increase melee attack speed or “Momentum Transfer” to give bonus melee energy on grenade hits. There’s also a choice between increased reload speeds for Auto Rifles or Sniper Rifles, which is handy for those who prefer the two weapon types.

The Claws of Ahamkara are the second Destiny Exotic piece this week to get a 94 percent roll towards the coveted T12. Not a bad pickup for players that don’t have a higher version already.

[Featured Image by Bungie; all table information by Destiny]