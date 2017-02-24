Kurt Angle Will Reportedly Make His In-Ring Return Following ‘WrestleMania 33’

Last month, WWE shockingly announced that Kurt Angle, who has been away from the company for the better part of the last decade, will headline this year’s Hall of Fame class in Orlando, Florida. But, as of this writing, we don’t know if our Olympic Hero will have another match in WWE.

The fans in attendance will almost certainly chant for Angle to have one more match during his Hall of Fame induction, so it’s clearly something that the fans want to see. It’s also something that Angle wants to do, as he’s named several possible opponents for his in-ring return since the announcement of his WWE Hall of Fame induction. But, will WWE allow him to have another match? Well, according to Cageside Seats, the answer to that question is yes.

Angle wrestling in WWE again depends on whether or not he can pass a physical exam. He has a long history with neck injuries, among other things, so it’s not a given that he’ll be able to pass a physical, and be able to have at least one more match in the company that helped make him a star.

If Angle is able to pass a physical, he says that he’ll be ready to go if WWE calls him.

“When you have big names like that you have to use them the right way. You don’t put them on an opening card match and not promote that. When you have a name like Goldberg, or Brock Lesnar comes back, or the Undertaker comes back when he’s been gone for 10 months, or a Kurt Angle that hasn’t been there in 12 years, you’re going to want to put them in a pretty high profile spot. I expect that if I do wrestle, so I’m looking forward to it. I’ve kept my body in great shape. I’ve been wrestling the indies with great talent like Del Rio, Cody Rhodes and Rey Mysterio just to keep my body in shape in case WWE does call me, I’m ready to go.”

During a recent interview with House Money Studios, Angle named AJ Styles and Samoa Joe, both of which he faced during his time in TNA/Impact Wrestling, as guys he’d like to face upon his in-ring return.

“I’ve had my best matches with AJ [Styles] and [Samoa] Joe, so it’d be nice to do it on a bigger platform in the WWE so we’ll see what happens.”

In previous interviews, Angle has also named Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Rusev, and Finn Balor as guys he’d like to face if he ever returns to WWE. He also said that he’d like to have one more match with Brock Lesnar, who is arguably his best opponent.

Angle, who just turned 48, has been wrestling semi-regularly on the independent scene ever since he left TNA in January of last year. So, he’s still physically able to have a match.

It’s been reported that WWE is thinking about doing another draft following WrestleMania 33, so there’s a chance that Angle could be a surprise draft pick. As for where he’ll go, well, he was primarily on SmackDown when WWE did their first brand split back in 2002. So, they could have our Olympic Hero head back to the blue brand upon his return.

For now though, all we know is that Kurt Angle is finally returning to WWE via the Hall of Fame. It’ll be interesting to see who inducts him, and it’ll be fun to hear the fans bring back the famous “YOU SUCK!” chant when they hear his music play on March 31.

[Featured Image by WWE]