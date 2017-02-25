Paul George Shoes – Another Celebrity Signature Shoes In The Market

The signature shoes of Paul George are being introduced on March 3, 2017. With the buzz around the new celebrity brand in the market, there is a lot to be known before any die-hard fan makes a choice to buy them.

Named as Nike PG 1, this new pair of shoes has created a lot of media hype around the design and the actual science behind creating a model, and it is expected to sell like hot cakes once it’s launched in the first week of March.

Shoe endorsements don’t always end favorably for the athlete, but a signature shoe by Paul George is still great news for sports lovers and die-hard fans of the player who are willing to cough out $110 for a pair.

Paul George’s career has been quite exciting in the sense that while on his peak he sustained injuries which could have actually ended his career. However, he not only recovered but is back on the court as well to play his magic. After his return to the court, the launch of this signature shoe actually makes it exciting for the fans to get something really unique and new from a superstar.

If you haven’t caught up with the buzz, here are some facts you must know before you grab your pair of signature and pricey Nike PG 1 shoes:

The Black Color

The PG 1 “Shining” will be available on Feb 25 and it is all in black color with blue sole and rubber outsole to create the traction according to Nike.

With a nice strap around and the shoe laces too, this may be a killer combo as far as the style is concerned, and serious players may prefer this over other models because of the celebrity endorsement and name tag behind it.

Different Models

There are different variants of the shoe model and some of the variants are either launched or will be launched soon. The new and expensive Nike PG 1 “The Bait” will be available on March 4, 2017.

Before buying any of the variants, make sure you are buying the right type of shoe or else you may end up buying something which you may not need.

Lightweight and Low-cut

They say this model has been tailored to reflect the personality and performance of Paul George. It is because of this reason that this new shoe model is actually light weight and low-cut in nature.

Designed by Tony Hardman, you will find this model relatively easy to use.

Decorated insole

Probably the most interesting thing you will notice in this new pair of signature shoes is the picture of Paul George on the insole.

Call it weird or something else, but the portrait is showing one of the menacing looks of Paul George you will see.

One thing has been clear and it is that with this, Paul George has become one of the rare celebrities to join an elite club where he has been offered to launch his own signature shoes. This is going to be a treat for hardcore NBA fans, so wait till the buzz goes on March 3 for a premium launch.

[Featured Image by Andy Lyons/Getty Images]