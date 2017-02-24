Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Allegedly Desperate To Have A Baby

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have only been dating for over a year, but the two are already planning a future together – and that includes marriage and having their own kids. Despite their recent divorce from their former partners Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert, they are willing to take a chance on love again.

There have been reports coming out that the Voice co-stars have started planning their wedding, but it seems that they are putting that on hold for now. According to Life & Style, Gwen and Blake are trying to have a baby first and are doing everything for that to happen.

“That’s their main focus right now,” an insider revealed. “Gwen’s determined to have another baby and carry it herself, even though Blake has said it doesn’t matter if they adopt or get a surrogate.”

The pop star is already 47, which makes it more difficult to conceive a baby. Stefani already has three children from Rossdale – Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 2 – but she still allegedly wants to have another baby, preferably a girl since she already has three sons. The “Hollaback Girl” hitmaker has reportedly been undergoing in-vitro fertilization treatments for the past year, but she decided to stop it because it hasn’t been working.

“Physically and emotionally, it was just a lot for her,” a source revealed. “So she’s trying to get pregnant naturally for the time being.”

Despite her desire to have another baby, Gwen’s first priority remains her sons because they are still dealing with the emotional fallout caused by their parents’ divorce. The No Doubt vocalist wanted to make sure that her three children are emotionally ready when she gets married to Blake.

The couple isn’t ashamed of expressing their love for each other as they have been spotted packing on the PDA on several occasions. They are also comfortable sharing sweet photos and messages on social media. The blonde beauty even posted a photo kissing the country charmer on Instagram on Valentine’s Day.

#happyvalentinesday gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Feb 14, 2017 at 7:18am PST

There is no doubt that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are head over heels for each other, so it wouldn’t be surprising if the two tied the knot soon. The Inquisitr previously revealed the couple’s wedding details, which included the date of their nuptials, the venue, and their guest list.

According to Radar Online, the lovebirds will get married at the Church of the Good Shepherd in Beverly Hills on May 5, 2017. An insider revealed that the two had a hard time agreeing on anything because they have different personalities, but they managed to compromise.

“Gwen wants to go big on this — and Blake wanted to make it an informal affair down home in Tennessee or their new place in Oklahoma — but he’s not willing to go to the mat against her,” the source said.

The “Used to Love You” singer also wanted to invite 700 people to their wedding, but her boyfriend doesn’t want their big event to look like a Woodstock concert. So they agreed to cut down the guest list to 400, which will include their former partners Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert plus their dates.

Stefani and Shelton’s reported wedding date is just around three months away, but both are busy with their roles as coaches on the popular TV show The Voice. This could mean that they will likely put their wedding on hold and instead try to have a baby.

The 40-year-old country superstar has been getting a lot of parenting practice with his girlfriend’s three sons, a sign that he’s ready to become a father. Life & Style reported last October that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton both wanted a baby girl and will do whatever it takes to make that happen. If she still doesn’t get pregnant, their last option is adoption.

“It might be a baby, or it might be a toddler. But no matter what, they want a little girl in their arms by the end of 2017,” the source revealed.

