Austin Carlile Called Out By Trivium Bassist

Austin Carlile, former frontman of metalcore band Of Mice & Men, recently tweeted an anti-vaccination picture and claimed that vaccines caused autism. Carlile was ridiculed by many, and he deleted the tweet shortly afterwards. This did not stop Paolo Gregoletto, bassist of metalcore band Trivium, from calling out Carlile in a series of tweets of his own.

“Better yet, talk to a doctor or medical professional that can separate fact from meme fiction.” “‘Polio cases have decreased by over 99% since 1988, from an estimated 350 000 cases then, to 74 reported cases in 2015.’ – WHO” “Spreading false med info, coming from a guy that depends on modern medicine to stay alive, is ironic.” “Don’t take advice from some lunkhead that watched a YouTube video once.”

Gregoletto even went so far as to call Carlile’s supposed support of the anti-vaccine movement “ironic,” as Carlile “depends on modern medicine to stay alive.” Carlile suffers from Marfan Syndrome, a genetic disorder of the connective tissue. Carlile has undergone multiple surgeries to deal with his disorder. Of Mice and Men even pulled out of a European tour so Carlile could deal with his health issues and undergo surgery.

After deleting the tweet, Carlile began tweeting other things as well, such as claiming the Earth was flat and GMO’s were bad for the health.

Carlile left his band in December 2016 to better recover and heal. He penned an open letter to his fans explaining himself and wishing the best of luck to the band.

“Some ask how I am not mad at God for taking all this from me and putting me through so much pain and loss… Mu answer is simple: It is my path to follow, my story, and my life is not my own, but a gift from God in the first place. This seems like the perfect opportunity for me to use my story to hopefully inspire others who have experienced pain, hut, depression or loss in their own lives. We all have our own stories, we all have certain things we have to overcome. We have done this together. You helped make my dreams come true, and I want to thank you all for the immense support over the years. Now I must do what I have to. “I wanted to keep this news in 2016, because 2017 is going to be a new year, with new chapters. Remember your days are like pages, chapters unread. You have to keep going, keep turning, keep reading… Because your book has no end. Just like the ampersand tattoo on m thumb, we will not fade. You are in my heart and I’m ready to start a new journey with all of you remaining by my side. I can do nothing alone, and I’m grateful I won’t have to because of you. Thank you, to everyone who as ever been a fan or a part of Of Mice and Men from the start. Kameron, Joey, Luke, Ethan, Jared, Jaxin, Phil, Aaron, Joel, Justin, Jon, Shayley, Tino, and Alan, for everything. Than you. Here’s to 2017. God bless! X – Austin Carlile”

However, in February 2017, Carlile revealed that he left the band because he was not allowed to write what he wanted to.

“No I will no longer be writing with them, one of the reasons I left. They weren’t going to let me write what I wanted on next record. That’s not gonna happen. I will write what I want despite what that means giving up.”

