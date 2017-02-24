‘DWTS’ Season 24 Cast To Include Nick Viall, Mr. T, And A Fifth Harmony Member

Nick Viall and other rumored DWTS cast members better bring their A-game to Season 24 because they’re going to be competing against the toughest member of the A-Team.

The names of Dancing with the Stars Season 24 cast members are beginning to leak, and the show’s producers already feel like they’ve won their own Mirrorball Trophy. According to Entertainment Tonight, they finally got Mr. T to sign on for the show after trying to convince him to do it for years. Mr. T, whose real name is Lawrence Tureaud, is a retired wrestler who is probably best known for his role as B. A. Baracus on The A-Team TV series. The 64-year-old pop culture icon also starred in Rocky III.

“He will be a great contestant this season,” an insider said of Mr. T’s addition to the Season 24 cast.

If Mr. T wants to add a silver Mirrorball Trophy to his collection of gold bling, he’ll have to defeat a pint-sized athlete who is also known for wearing gold around her neck. According to Variety, 19-year-old Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles will follow in former teammate Laurie Hernandez’ footsteps by competing on DWTS. Hernandez and her partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, waltzed away with the win last season, but Simone doesn’t want to dance with the reigning champ. According to the gymnast, she would like to be partnered with Sasha Farber.

Simone Biles isn’t the only Olympian joining the Season 24 cast of Dancing with the Stars— 1994 Olympic silver medalist Nancy Kerrigan is reportedly going to see if she can become the fourth ice skater to win DWTS. One of the 47-year-old’s fellow former figure skaters, Kristi Yamaguchi, was the Season 6 champ; ice dancer Meryl Davis won Season 18; and speed skater Apolo Ohno took home the Season 4 Mirrorball Trophy.

Stars of The Bachelor don’t compete on Dancing with the Stars nearly as often as Olympians do, but Us Weekly is reporting that Nick Viall may become the first Bachelor since Chris Soules to compete on the show. According to an insider, Nick Viall is “dying” to be added to the cast, and “it’s looking likely he’ll be on.”

Nick Viall isn’t the only reality show star who will bust a move in the DWTS ballroom next month. Hollywood Life reports that at least one of the two Scott brothers from HGTV’s Property Brothers has signed on for the show. Last September, Jonathan Scott said that he and his twin brother have been asked to compete on Dancing with the Stars before, but they were too busy at the time.

“We were actually asked to do DWTS and that would’ve been a lot of fun. Two seasons ago I think,” Jonathan said. “I always thought if it were to go to the last challenge, if it was Drew and his partner, and me, that would be hilarious.”

Some Season 24 cast rumors have an air of mystery to them. Hollywood Life teased that a cast member from Pretty Little Liars will be one of the competitors, leaving fans to guess which actor or actress this will be. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Ashley Benson and Mark Ballas recently started following each other on Twitter, so perhaps they’ve already been partnered up.

Variety similarly reports that an unidentified member of the girl group Fifth Harmony will be joining the cast. Camila Cabello left Fifth Harmony last year, but this still leaves four possibilities: Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui, and Normani Kordei. According to PureDWTS, Fifth Harmony did a Dancing with the Stars group chat last season. The singers were asked which DWTS pro they would want to be paired with, and they unanimously agreed that Val Chmerkovskiy is their ideal dance partner.

If the mystery Fifth Harmony member doesn’t get Val as her partner, perhaps she’ll settle for his older brother. Maks Chmerkovskiy has revealed that he’s returning for Season 24, and he’s bringing his wife with him. Peta Murgatroyd had to skip last season because she was pregnant with their first child.

The complete DWTS cast will be announced March 1 on Good Morning America, and Season 24 of Dancing with the Stars will premiere March 20 on ABC.

