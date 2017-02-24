Ed Sheeran Goes Barefoot At The Brits 2017, Lends Girlfriend His Shoes To Wear

Ed Sheeran left a Brit awards after party on Wednesday without any shoes on. The “Shape of You” singer donated his trainers to girlfriend Cherry Seaborn after her heels broke whilst dancing at the exclusive Cîroc Warner after-party, proving himself once again to be the true gentleman that everybody knows him to be.

According to Capital FM, when his other half Cherry Seaborn broke her heels, partying too hard at the Cîroc Warner Brits after-party, Sheeran donated his trusty trainers for the journey home. Sheeran was spotted emerging from the party wearing nothing but a pair of black socks, whilst Seaborn wore his trainers, and he held on to her broken Louboutin ankle boots. After exiting the party, the pair quickly made their way to a taxi, which was sat waiting to pick them up following the evening’s festivities.

Ed Sheeran leaves BRITs afterparty barefoot, gives up his trainers for girlfriend as he carries her broken heels https://t.co/0xkJZ6Kufg pic.twitter.com/gkd1BlwlgR — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) February 23, 2017

After getting into the taxi, Sheeran, 26, and Seaborn, 24, were spotted kissing on their way home.

The pair has been dating since September 2015 and according to the Sun, first met in high school. Cherry met Ed Sheeran at Thomas Mills High School in Framlington, Suffolk, where Ed Sheeran later revealed he had a crush on his classmate. After the pair finished their secondary education together, Seaborn headed to North Carolina to study at Duke University. A few months into a long distance relationship, Seaborn made the decision to return to the United Kingdom from the United States in order to spend more time with her singer-songwriter boyfriend.

Ed Sheeran Opens Up About Potentially Marrying Girlfriend Cherry Seaborn: 'I Feel Pretty Good About It' https://t.co/NQaeqX1bbY pic.twitter.com/LdXjcxlgcO — Fer Aliaga (@feraliaga) February 7, 2017

Sheeran’s relationship with his childhood sweetheart has been a relatively private affair, with the pair making very few public appearances together. However, things are believed to be getting serious between the pair, with Sheeran recently hinting that he might like to tie the knot with her in the future. Sheeran was quizzed over whether he thought their relationship had the potential to become a “marriage thing,” to which he replied by saying, “I’m pretty…yeah I feel pretty good about it.”

What’s more, Sheeran later confirmed that he’d love to start a family with his love interest, saying “Yeah, potentially. I would like some kids.” Whilst the pair don’t have any children at the moment, they are living together in London and have two cats to keep them occupied.

It’s been a busy couple of months for Ed Sheeran. On January 6, the British singer released two new long-awaited singles “Shape of You” and “Castle on the Hill,” with the latter being about Sheeran’s upbringing in his hometown of Framlingham in Suffolk, with the castle referring to Framlingham Castle. A week later, “Shape of You” and “Castle on the Hill” made their debut on the UK Singles Chart at No. 1 and No. 2 respectively, marking the first time in history that an artist has claimed the top two UK chart positions with new songs.

Sheeran took to the stage at Wednesday night’s Brit awards and was later joined by Stormzy for a new version of his hit single “Shape Of You.” With such an energetic performance in front of the massive O2 Arena in London and an even larger audience watching live at home, Sheeran’s comeback was well and truly cemented.

Ed Sheeran’s third studio album ÷ (Divide) will be released on March 3 and will feature “Shape of You” and “Castle on the Hill,” alongside a host of other new tracks. Meanwhile, what the future holds for Sheeran’s relationship with Cherry Seaborn remains to be seen.

