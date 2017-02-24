Neil Gaiman’s ‘American Gods’ Teases The Ultimate Road Trip With Release Date

Author Neil Gaiman has had his hands full with the television adaptation of his American Gods novel, but, as that series nears its Starz premiere, more details are becoming available, which includes a new teaser poster and the official announcement of the first episode’s air date. The 10 episode event will bring American Gods to life with Ian McShane taking the lead as Mr. Wednesday, a mysterious character perfectly suited to McShane’s talents. Joining Wednesday is Shadow Moon, played by Rickie Whittle. Together, the two American Gods characters take off on the ultimate road trip, a theme reinforced by the new poster shared by the Starz network.

American Gods Brings Neil Gaiman’s Vision Of Traditional Americana To Life

FINALLY Starz to Premiere AMERICAN GODS ???????? Sunday – April 30th – 9pm ET/PT BELIEVE #AmericanGods #starz #shadowmoon #yournewaddiction #believe A post shared by Ricky Whittle (@rickywhittle) on Feb 23, 2017 at 5:24pm PST

For those few who haven’t read the Neil Gaiman novel, American Gods tells the story of ex-convict Shadow Moon, who hooks up with the mysterious and dark Mr. Wednesday upon his release. As Entertainment Weekly shares, Gaiman’s tale explores ancient mythology and religion, pitting it against what Neil presents as the new belief system – things like television and film, media and the press, and pop culture icons. Guided by Mr. Wednesday, Shadow finds himself seeking out the old gods on a mission to revive the ancient pantheons.

Getting down to basics, American Gods is more about the journey than the ultimate goal, though that is also important. Essentially, Neil Gaiman gives us the quintessential road trip, as we follow Shadow and Mr. Wednesday on their adventure to meet strange and intriguing new faces.

A new poster for American Gods reinforces the idea of a road trip, showing Wednesday and Shadow leaning up against their car and staring at a 50s style diner sign, though, instead of boasting the name of a nearby eatery, the sign’s worn lettering spells out the name of the series.

The American Gods road sign isn’t the only remnant from the past in this new poster. Approaching from the far left, a water buffalo can be seen walking the road, emphasizing that the two travelers are seeking out an extinct and forgotten past.

America Gods sit amongst us! #rickywhittle #ianmcshane #americangods #thismorning A post shared by This Morning (@thismorning) on Feb 22, 2017 at 3:31am PST

In sharing all there is to know about the Starz adaptation of American Gods, Metro reveals that the series is expected to rival HBO’s Game of Thrones, though it won’t be nearly as graphic with violence and sexuality. While presenting a Neil Gaiman work is enough to create a major buzz around the project, there’s also a long list of big Hollywood names attached to the cast listing, which can only add to the show’s appeal.

While it has already been highly promoted that Ricky Whittle (The 100) and Ian McShane (Lovejoy) will be taking on the leads, there are many more celebrated actors coming to American Gods. Emily Browning has been cast to star alongside the male leads to play Laura Moon.

Additionally, American Gods has cast Peter Stormare as Czernobog, Crispin Glover as Mr World, Gillian Anderson as Media, Yetide Badaki as Bilquis, Bruce Langley as Technical Boy, and Pablo Schreiber as Mad Sweeney.

American Gods is more than a miniseries. It might be best described as a limited series with the first season covering just the first third of the Neil Gaiman novel. Fans of the 200,000 word novel will understand why the Starz adaptation will require more than one season.

The Lakeside scenes from the book will comprise much of American Gods‘ season 2 and Bryan Fuller, the series showrunner, says fans can expect the show to run indefinitely. Once the American Gods story has been told in its entirety, the series will expand to adapt more works from Gaiman. Anansi Boys is already in consideration.

American Gods will premiere on Sunday, April 30 on Starz.

