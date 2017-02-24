Latest Chris Brown News: Rihanna ‘Saddened’ By Karrueche Tran Banning Order

Chris Brown is renowned as one of the music industry’s bad boys. Brown’s record with the women in his life, including Rihanna, has been the subject of scandal for years. Brown’s notoriety for violent behavior hit new heights back in 2009, when pictures of a bruised and battered Rihanna hit the headlines. Brown has also had hip-hop beefs with the likes of Drake, Frank Ocean, and most recently, Soulja Boy. Brown and Soulja Boy were spoiling to go knuckle to knuckle but, according to HipHop DX, the proposed fight is off.

As one might expect, Soulja Boy has been delighting in the fact that Brown refused to fight him, and he has been taunting Breezy on social media, calling him a “b***h.”

“Can’t believe this n***a scared to fight me sign the contract Bitch Ass n***a set up the boxing match. Ni**a talked all that S**t just to back down and not sign the paperwork.” “Now we all know Chris a b***h don’t bring this s**t up to me ever again. He ain’t wanna see these hands. Facts.”

That particular Twitter rant wasn’t the only one that Soulja sent in Chris Brown’s direction. He also called Brown out over his alleged physical abuse of Karrueche Tran. As reported in the Daily Beast, Karrueche has filed a restraining order against Brown. Tran alleges that Breezy physically assaulted her by punching her in the stomach and pushing her down some stairs. Karrueche also claims that Brown threatened to kill her.

Apparently, Karrueche Tran would do well to steer clear of Brown. DListed report that Brown posted a bizarre video monologue online recently, in which he bragged that he would stalk his ex with all kinds of “crazy s**t.”

“Ladies, y’all be complaining about n***as being, like, stalkers and in love with y’all, kinda crazy and s**t and you get tired of it. Well, guess what? I’m one of them n***as! If I love you b***h, ain’t nobody gonna have you. I’m gonna make you miserable. I’m going to chase that n***a out, and I’m gonna chase yo a** around, and it’s done.”

It isn’t totally clear that the video was aimed at Karrueche Tran, but by taking out a restraining order against Brown, Tran demonstrates that she is fearful for her safety.

Chris Brown And Rihanna, Latest News, Are They Reuniting In 2017

Given Brown’s history of violence towards Rihanna, it seems strange that the gossip columns are alight with claims that the pair may be headed for a reconciliation. Of course, Brown and Rihanna did reunite for a period in 2013, four years after Brown was convicted of battering Rihanna.

According to TMZ, Rihanna still loves Brown and wants to see him put his propensity for domestic violence into the past. They claim that a source close to Rihanna says that she is “saddened” to find that Brown is being accused of violence towards Karrueche Tran.

“Rihanna isn’t jumping to any conclusions, but that doesn’t change the fact that once again, Chris is in trouble for doing something similar to what he did to her.” “She loves Chris and really wants him to find happiness. She’s so far removed from it all she doesn’t know what the truth is but she wishes Chris would just stay out of trouble.”

If those comments are an accurate representation of Rihanna’s views, it hardly indicates that she will be rushing back into Brown’s arms anytime soon.

In other Chris Brown news, the hip-hop star has just announced that he is heading out on tour with 50 Cent, Fabolous, O.T. Genesis, and Kap G. “The Party Tour” kicks off in Baltimore on March 31 and runs through to May 23, where it wraps up in Los Angeles. “The Party Tour” has 33 dates scheduled across the U.S., there have been no announcements about the tour venturing beyond North America.

[Featured Image by Matt Sayles/AP Images]