Selena Gomez And The Weeknd Heat Up, Is Justin Bieber Planning A Diss Track?

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd may be on different continents, but that isn’t stopping their romance from heating up.

According to a new report, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have been keeping in close contact with one another as the “Earned It” singer tends to his Starboy: Legend of the Fall 2017 Tour.

“They do it all, text, call and send pictures and video chat. They do the whole thing. They are always a moment away from each other and they make it very easy to get a hold of one another,” a source explained to Hollywood Life days ago.

Selena Gomez went public with her romance with The Weeknd on January 10 after a dinner date in Santa Monica, California at Giorgio Baldi restaurant. Since then, the couple has been seen together multiple times and was even spotted canoodling in Italy.

Although Selena Gomez opted against attending the 2017 Grammy Awards with The Weeknd earlier this month, as she was expected to do so, her relationship with the singer has continued and while he is scheduled to be in Europe until the middle of next month, she trusts him completely.

“Trust is paramount to [Selena Gomez] and she has zero negative thoughts on anything weird happening,” the Hollywood Life source said.

“She has complete trust in him because she wants him to feel the same way about her.”

The outlet went on to reveal that Selena Gomez was previously scarred by her former boyfriend, Justin Bieber, who allegedly cheated on her while he was on tour years ago. As fans may recall, Selena Gomez called out Justin Bieber for cheating on her last August after he shared a photo of his then-flame, Sofia Richie, on Instagram.

After Bieber posted a photo of himself and Richie in Japan, the “Cold Water” singer was flooded with backlash from fans who didn’t want to see him flaunting his relationship online. In turn, Bieber dissed his followers, claiming they weren’t really his fans if they weren’t going to be supportive.

Following Bieber’s post, which also included a threat to make his account private, Selena Gomez responded to Bieber by reminding him that his fans have always been supportive and advising him to keep his relationship off of social media. Sadly, Bieber didn’t take too kindly to the advice and quickly fired back at Selena Gomez, claiming she was using him for attention. As their feud continued, Gomez claimed Bieber cheated on her multiple times during their relationship and Bieber suggested that she had cheated on him with former One Direction singer Zayn Malik.

In other Selena Gomez news, the singer recently faced an incorrect rumor claiming her former boyfriend had warned her about a potentially upcoming diss track. As Gossip Cop revealed to readers on February 23, an In Touch Weekly magazine report said that Bieber had “left a voicemail on Selena’s phone” about his alleged song.

“He knew [Selena Gomez] would have [The Weeknd] listen to it. In it, Justin told him to ‘watch out’ because he was going to drop a song that was ‘more real than anything you’ve ever heard’ if Abel didn’t back down,” the magazine’s insider suggested.

While Justin Bieber has said that he “can’t listen to a Weeknd song,” he never called Selena Gomez as the In Touch Weekly report suggested. In response to the article, a source assured Gossip Cop that the so-called threatening “voicemail” never happened.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd haven’t been seen together in recent days, likely due to his tour, but when it comes to Gomez’s support for her singer boyfriend, she made it clear that she’s on his team with a recent photo on Instagram, which featured her wearing one of his tour T-shirts.

