Shannen Doherty Completes Chemotherapy

Shannen Doherty has completed chemotherapy, two years after being diagnosed with cancer, according to People.

The Beverly Hills 90210 actress took to Instagram on Friday to announce the good news. The 45-year-old posted a picture of herself in bed, adding that she would now wait for results to see if she is fully in the clear.

“Last day of chemo. Exhausted. Now that I’m done with chemo and radiation, the waiting game is here. Waiting for rest. Waiting to see if I’m clear or not. Waiting for reconstruction. Waiting. I think when one gets cancer; they are always waiting to a certain extent.”

She concluded the post meant for her 841,000 Instagram followers saying “to those who know…I’m waiting with you. #cancerslayer”

Doherty was diagnosed with breast cancer in March 2015. However, she publicly announced the diagnosis in August 2015. Less than a year later, the Charmed star confirmed in an interview with Variety that the disease had spread.

“I had breast cancer that spread to the lymph nodes and from one of my surgeries we discovered that some of the cancer cells might have actually gone out of the lymph nodes.”

Doherty who played Heather Duke in Heathers had a single mastectomy which she described as “traumatic and horrible.” According to her, the strain of the surgery hit her when she tried on a new bra which made her run out of the dressing room crying. Shannen would later reveal in an interview with CNN that she was petrified over what the future held for her.

“Is this chemo going to work? Is the radiation going to work?…am I going to get secondary cancer? …Living without a breast is manageable. It’s the worry of your future and how your future is going to affect the people that you love.”

Ever since the 45-year-old producer and television director announced that she had cancer, she has documented the battle with the dreaded disease on social media. She documented her first day of radiation treatment, describing it as scary because she could not see the laser working on her body, but hinged all her hopes on it getting rid of the cancer cells.

The animal activist has also posted a series of Instagram pictures showing her shaved head. According to her, the hair “fell out” after she tried to brush it, following a second round of chemo. Doherty revealed that she was distraught when clumps of hair came off in her hands and her mother just seized the initiative to get rid of the matted dreadlocks with kitchen scissors.

The actress, who has always remained upbeat despite her disease, revealed that before she cut all her hair, she tried pixie and Mohawk haircuts. Shannen pointed out that documenting her cancer journey on social media was therapy for her, adding that “it’s easier to live with having cancer if I know I’m helping at least one person.”

In an interview with Chelsea Handler last October, Doherty, who was previously married to Ashley Hamilton and Rick Saloman, revealed that her cancer battle has been tough, pointing out that it continuously tore her down and built her right back up.

The actress, billed to appear in a television reboot of the 1989 flick Heathers, said she is a completely different person from who she was six months ago. She went on to say there were times that she thought she was going to brave and tough but that did not exactly go as planned.

The 45-year-old actress has insisted that she would continue to remain very positive about her life and has remained grateful for the immense support from her present husband, Kurt Iswarienko, and her mother. Shannen Doherty who played Brenda Walsh in Beverly Hills 90210 for four years also appreciated her medical team and fans who have continued to offer her plenty of encouragement.

