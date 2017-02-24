Caitlyn Jenner Blasts Trump, LGBTQ Community Says ‘We Told You So’

Caitlyn Jenner put President Donald Trump on blast via social media over his recent reversal of Obama era transgender bathroom policies. Jenner, who is a lifelong Republican and pledged support to Trump during his White House run, called the President out on his campaign promise to keep the LGBTQ community safe.

Caitlyn began her message with support for transgender children, a message that the multitudes have been delivering since the Trump administration made their announcement of the policy change yesterday. Jenner noted that it would require bipartisan support in order to promote forward thinking to keep all Americans safe, including those in the LGBTQ community. Then Caitlyn took Trump and her fellow Republicans to task.

Well @realDonaldTrump, from one Republican to another, this is a disaster. You made a promise to protect the LGBTQ community. Call me. pic.twitter.com/XwYe0LNUOq — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) February 24, 2017

Last April while campaigning for the presidency, Donald Trump specifically referred to Caitlyn Jenner when asked about transgender bathroom access. According to ABC News, Trump even commented on North Carolina’s bathroom stating that state lawmakers should “leave it like it is,” meaning they should go along with the federal mandate. When asked if that meant Caitlyn Jenner could use any restroom at Trump Tower, Donald replied, “That is correct.” Jenner took him up on the offer, posting a video to her Facebook thanking Trump and mocking Ted Cruz.

Caitlyn Jenner’s message regarding yesterday’s move to reverse transgender bathroom access in schools was meant to come across as a show of solidarity. Despite the attempt, however, some people saw the opportunity to tell Jenner “we told you so” when it came to Caitlyn’s Republican political leanings and support of Donald during the election.

@Caitlyn_Jenner BISH PLEASE. You know we all warned you. You can’t vote for a fascist and eat your cake too. #protecttranskids — Kristina Wong ❄️ (@mskristinawong) February 24, 2017

@Caitlyn_Jenner Listen! Don’t try to stand up now. This man has been a vile demon from day 1 & you stood in support like a pure FOOL! Bye! pic.twitter.com/ay0BaxKuiG — ✭Bending Reality✭ (@BlkCarmenSDiego) February 24, 2017

@Caitlyn_Jenner seriously? The fact that you expected anything else is proof of your ignorance and privilege. — Harry Cook (@HarryCook) February 24, 2017

@Caitlyn_Jenner yes, Cait. Being a republican suddenly becomes less fun when they’re taking your rights away. — Cullin Arn (@_cullin) February 24, 2017

Caitlyn Jenner came out as a transgender woman in April 2015. Caitlyn, who was previously known as the Olympian decathlete Bruce Jenner, has been met with both support and animosity from the LGBTQ community since revealing her lifelong struggle with being transgender.

Jenner had begun the process of transitioning when meeting and marrying Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner. As Bruce, Jenner was thrust back into the fame spotlight due to the enormous success of Keeping Up With the Kardashians and he felt compelled to keep Caitlyn under wraps. After Bruce and Kris split up, Jenner finally felt it was time to live the authentic life he had always wanted and began to transition to Caitlyn. While tabloids speculated Jenner was going through this process, she finally laid the rumors to rest during an interview with Diane Sawyer.

Following Caitlyn’s coming out, Jenner launched a website aimed at helping members of the LGBTQ community while also taking the opportunity to share her journey. Jenner’s transparency was mocked, however, as many felt Caitlyn was out of touch with the struggles of mainstream LGBTQ because of her fame and fortune.

In fact, according to Daily Mail Caitlyn found herself facing an angry mob of protestors at a Chicago charity event just months after her big reveal. Protestors reportedly shouted things like “You have no right to represent us” and “You are an insult to trans people” at Jenner in front of the charity venue.

Jenner noted during her time as a speaker for the American Unity Fund brunch during last year’s Republican National Convention that she found it more difficult to reveal she was a Republican than to reveal she was transgender. At the time, much like today, Jenner appeared to be looking for ways to bring the two groups together.

We have to provide a safe environment for the generations ahead! Huge thank you to @americanunityfund and @m_hoov for inviting me to their #bigtentbrunch at #RNCinCLE. We need to keep having these conversations #trans #lgbt #republican A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on Jul 20, 2016 at 9:30am PDT

While Caitlyn told Vanity Fair that she was overwhelmed with the amount of support she was getting from others in the trans community upon coming out, according to People, her political leanings have been met with less kindness.

“To be honest with you, I got more criticism for being a Republican than I have for being trans,” Jenner noted.

[Featured image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images.]