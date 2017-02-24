‘NXT’ Spoilers: Superstar Leaving?

WWE’s 3rd brand, NXT, is merely a developmental brand. It is mainly used to prepare WWE Superstars for the main roster and how to work the WWE style. Despite it being a developmental brand, NXT has its fair share of high profile names such as Bobby Roode, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Chris Hero, who competes under the name of Kassius Ohno.

During the March 8 taping of NXT, Ohno interrupted “The Drifter”, Elias Samson, who was singing to the audience. Ohno challenged Samson to a “Loser Leaves NXT” match, which Samson lost. Ohno would then destroy Samson’s guitar.

With Samson set to leave, it remains to be seen whether he will be repackaged as a different character or sent up to the main roster. With the current set of tapings running up to March 22, this most likely means Samson will be one of the NXT Superstars who will be debuting on the main roster after Wrestlemania 33. Last year, WWE brought up Apollo Crews, Baron Corbin, Enzo & Cass, and the Vaudevillains during the season after Wrestlemania 32.

Samson has been with NXT since 2014, where he lost his debut match to Viktor and Konnor, who are a tag team known as the Ascension. He was mainly used as enhancement talent until 2015, losing to the likes of Baron Corbin. In August of 2015 he debuted his “Drifter” gimmick, which saw him carry a guitar with him and sing to the audience. After debuting as the Drifter, he lost to Bull Dempsey. He would take place in the “Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic” Tournament alongside Tucker Knight, but the duo was eliminated by The Revival.

Samson returned in December of 2015. He remained as The Drifter, and he beat Bull Dempsey. He went on a winning streak against John Skyler, Corey Hollis, Steve Cutler, and Jesse Sorensen. After losing to Johnny Gargano, Samson atacked him, but Apollo Crews rushed to Gargano’s aid. The duo were set off to fight at Takeover: Dallas, with their match being aired on tape delay. Samson would lose to Crews, which started a losing streak where he lost to Finn Balor and Shinsuke Nakamura.

In May 2016, Samson fractured his foot, which sidelined him for 6 months. He returned last November, still as the Drifter. Now with him set to leave and most likely debut after Wrestlemania 33, Samson will need to continue to make an impact.

Samson is often reviled as one of the most hated superstars on NXT. He is routinely greeted by a barrage of boos, and if he can continue to receive such reactions as a heel, then he is set to make waves. Whether he debuts on Raw or Smackdown remains to be seen. If he is to debut on Raw, he would be a solid addition to the midcard. At Smackdown he would fit in nicely in midcard, which is sorely lacking in bodies. He may even be in contention for the Intercontinental Championship.

As for Kassius Ohno, he will not be wasting his second chance in NXT after being released back in 2013 after issues with his physique. He is most likely going to enter a program with Bobby Roode, who won the NXT Championship from Shinsuke Nakamura at Takeover: San Antonio. Ohno will most likely win the championship from Roode, but it is highly unlikely that Roode will be making a main roster debut so soon, as NXT keeps big names for a while to draw attention to their house shows. They also keep veteran wrestlers to help train and teach younger wrestlers.

Hopefully there are big things in the future of Samson and Ohno, who are two talented individuals.

