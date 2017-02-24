Donald Trump Has Done Enough To Begin Impeachment Process, Says Keith Ellison

Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.) has stated that President Donald Trump has done enough already that may start his impeachment process.

The leading candidate to be the next chair of the Democratic National Committee said earlier on Wednesday that on his first day at the office, Donald Trump was in the violation of the emoluments clause. U.S. Constitution Article I, Section 9 prevents anyone holding an office from accepting presents or emoluments from “any King, Prince or Foreign State.”

“The day people checked into his hotel and started paying him, who were foreign dignitaries, he was in violation of that law. There’s already a lawsuit filed against him. And right now, it’s about only Donald Trump. It is about the integrity of the presidency,” said the 53-year-old Ellison during his recent debate.

On the other hand, former Fox News analyst Jehmu Greene also agreed with Ellison’s remarks and stated that they cannot continue to take “a back seat as this man [Donald Trump] is arrogantly marching us towards fascism.”

While Keith Ellison has talked about Donald Trump’s impeachment process, the president took to Twitter to praise Ellison for predicting his win during the presidential election.

Many of the Democrats, who retweeted about Donald Trump’s statement about Keith Ellison, stated that Trump “must have no idea Keith is Muslim.”

Apart from Keith Ellison, Rep. Maxine Waters has also been very vocal about Donald Trump’s impeachment process. Maxine Waters recently told in one of her interviews that it is not too early to talk about the president’s impeachment.

During her appearance on MSNBC’s AM Joy, Waters discussed her multiple statements regarding the impeachment of Donald Trump.

At the federal level, Article II, Section 4 of the United States Constitution, the impeachment of any sitting official can be addressed as the following.

“The President, Vice-President, and all civil Officers of the United States shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other High Crimes and Misdemeanors.”

According to the 78-year-old Representative for California, Trump’s connection with Ukraine and Russia are enough to start looking into the matter.

“It’s never too early if you understand how dangerous this man really is. I do believe that there is a connection between the Ukraine and Donald Trump and of course Russia. I think that he colluded with Putin during the election and that hacking and everything that took place. I think that it’s there, we just have to dig deeper, do the investigation and find it.”

Apart from talking about Donald Trump’s impeachment process, Waters made the headlines by name-calling most of the president’s cabinet members and his close associates. In her recent interview with Chris Hayes on MSNBC’s All In, Waters used name-calling when it came to talking about Donald Trump’s cabinet members.

“I just think the American people had better understand what’s going on. This is a bunch of scumbags. That’s what they are. Who are all organized around making money,” she said.

When she was pressed on her remark, as in whom she did refer to as scumbag, Waters said, “This back-channeling that you see. These are a bunch of scumbags.”

Apart from her candid views on Donald Trump, Maxine Waters also gave her opinion about Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

“Well I tell you this, [Secretary of State Rex] Tillerson is there to get these sanctions lifted,” Waters said.

“I believe it, just watch him. He’s gonna [sic] continue to work on it. This is important for him. He was there because he negotiated the deal with Exxon, with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin.”

