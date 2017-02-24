Norwegian Air: $65 One-Way Flights To Europe

On Thursday, February 23, Norwegian Air announced that the company will be offering $65 one-way, nonstop flights to Europe, revealing plans for five trans-Atlantic routes from Providence, four from Newburgh, NY, and one from Hartford, Conn. The new routes include destinations in Scotland, Ireland, and Northern Ireland.

According to the Consumerist, one-way tickets will start at $65, with the next tier at $99, while roundtrip fares will be closer to $300. Although these prices don’t include a meal, the airline says passengers on the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft will “travel in a fresh and modern single-class economy cabin with hot and cold food options available to purchase onboard.”

“We are excited to finally be able to launch services to the U.S. from Ireland, Northern Ireland and Scotland, and we would like to express a big gratitude for the extensive support from consumer groups, government officials, airports, and the travel and tourism industry on both sides of the Atlantic in our quest to offer affordable transatlantic flights for all,” Norwegian CEO Bjorn Kjos said in a statement.

As early as Wednesday morning, $65 fares started popping up on Norwegian’s website.

“That’s how we do it, instead of spending huge amounts on marketing,” Lars Sande, Norwegian’s SVP of Sales, told Today in the Sky.

“People really pay attention and then you get the word of mouth for people to try your product.”

In the future, Norwegian says its lowest fares on the routes will start at $99 for one-way tickets, as the $65 price tag is an “introductory” price.

“The wait is finally over for Americans who have been eagerly waiting for Norwegian to launch the cheapest nonstop transatlantic fares,” Sande said in a statement.

“Not only is the introductory fare ridiculously low at $65, but once the introductory period is over, passengers can still score a bargain fare as low as $99 including taxes on these routes.”

The new routes coming to the U.S. include nonstop flights from Newburgh to Belfast, Northern Ireland; Dublin; Edinburgh, Scotland; and Shannon, Ireland. From Providence, Norwegian will also fly to the Irish city of Cork. Connecticut’s Bradley International Airport near Hartford will offer nonstop service to Edinburgh.

Too Good To Be True?

According to USA Today, the $65 price tag comes with a few restrictions. The $65 fare, labeled “Lowfare” on the Norwegian website, does not permit an advance seat assignment or meals, as previously mentioned. Carry-on items must fit underneath the seat in front of you and your bag must fit in the overhead bin – combined, your luggage must weigh less than 22 pounds.

If you were to pay $70 more, however, you’d have the option to bring one checked bag weighing less than 45 pounds, select your seat, and choose one hot meal.

Route Rundown:

Providence

Edinburgh: Begins June 16; four weekly flights in the summer, two during the winter.

Belfast: Begins July 1; Two weekly flights during summer. No wintertime service.

Cork: Begins July 1: Three weekly flights during summer, two during winter.

Dublin: Begins July 2: Five weekly flights during summer, three during winter.

Shannon: Begins July 3: Two weekly flights year-round.

Newburgh/Stewart International, N.Y.

Edinburgh: Begins June 15: One daily round-trip flight, year-round.

Belfast: Begins July 1; Three weekly flights during summer, two during winter.

Dublin: Begins July 1: Daily service during summer, three weekly flights during winter.

Shannon: Begins July 2: Two weekly flights year-round.

Hartford/Bradley

Edinburgh: Begins June 17: Three weekly flights during summer, two during winter.

