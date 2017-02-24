Duggar Boys Talk Courtships After Rumored Love Interests Appear On ‘Counting On’

Will one of the Duggar boys beat Joy-Anna to the altar? Rumors are swirling that Joseph Duggar is getting to know a young lady, and Josiah Duggar has confessed that he’s interested in someone. However, the girls who are spending time with the Duggar boys may be too young to be thinking about marriage.

Joseph, 22, and Josiah, 20, recently talked to TLCme’s Danni Starr, and they revealed that they’re learning a few life skills that might come in handy after they settle down. According to the Counting On stars, they’ll be getting more acquainted with the grocery store now that most of their adult sisters have gotten married and moved out.

“So the other day, I went to the pantry and I noticed that there were so many groceries missing,” Josiah said. “I was like, ‘Wait a second, what’s up with this?'”

“I was thinking, ‘Well, there’s only so many sisters in the house left over,’ and I was like, ‘Oh no, that means us guys are going to have to go shopping now.'”

According to Josiah Duggar, the empty pantry “terrified” him because he doesn’t like shopping. He and Joseph were asked if any Duggar boys are courting nice girls who might do the shopping for them someday, and they teased that something might be in the cards.

“Well, I guess you’ll just have to keep watching, and see what comes up,” Joseph said. “It could be really soon.”

“Stay tuned,” Josiah Duggar added. “You never know.”

As CafeMom reports, some Counting On fans think that Joseph Duggar might be courting one of the Caldwell sisters, two girls who appeared on Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo’s wedding special. Kendra and Lauren Caldwell helped a group of Duggar siblings create the giant “V” of roses that was used as a backdrop during Jinger and Jeremy’s wedding. As the Inquisitr previously reported, the Caldwell sisters are the daughters of the Duggar family’s pastor, Paul Caldwell. Joy-Anna Duggar introduced the Caldwells as friends of the family, but there’s been speculation that Joseph is courting one of the girls. It’s also possible that one of his brothers is getting to know the other sister.

A forum user on the Free Jinger website discovered that the Caldwell sisters are very young. The social media sleuth pointed out that the Facebook page for Paul Caldwell and his wife says that the couple did not get married until 1998. If none of their children were born out of wedlock, this means that Kendra and Lauren Caldwell have to be 18-years-old or younger.

The Duggar family views courtship as the first step toward marriage, and Duggar courtships usually don’t last longer than a few months before there’s a proposal. As Fox News reports, the family also thinks that short engagements are a wise idea.

“You may not wanna push the wedding date out too far, as those natural God-given desires with too much time between engagement and marriage can make it harder to remain pure,” Jill Duggar explained.

The Caldwell girls might seem too young to be on the fast track to marriage, but this wouldn’t be the first time a Duggar boy courted a teenage girl. In 2015, Josiah Duggar entered into a courtship with 17-year-old Marjorie Jackson. As Entertainment Tonight reports, the relationship lasted just four months. Marjorie and Josiah called it quits shortly after 19 Kids and Counting was canceled.

Josiah Duggar and Marjorie Jackson have ended their relationship. Details: http://t.co/AhgpZcnHd8 pic.twitter.com/EKO7F3nlUd — In Touch Weekly (@intouchweekly) August 6, 2015

However, Josiah Duggar didn’t give up on love. During a 2016 episode of Counting On, he revealed that he had feelings for someone.

“The older I get, the more I realize how young I am and how much more I have to mature in life,” Josiah said, as reported by the Hollywood Gossip.

“So yes, I’m interested in somebody, but as I get closer I’m like, ‘Whoa, I’ve really got to work on some things.'”

Josiah previously said that he and Marjorie Jackson had just “called it quits for a bit,” leaving the door open to the possibility that they may eventually get back together. However, it’s unclear whether he was referencing Marjorie or someone else (like one of the Caldwell girls) when he said that he was “interested in somebody.”

