WWE News: The Undertaker Will Return At FastLane To Begin Feud With Roman Reigns

The WWE Universe is positive that a massive rivalry between Roman Reigns and The Undertaker is coming soon, but no one knew when The Deadman would return to WWE television until now. At the WWE Royal Rumble, The Undertaker was eliminated by Roman Reigns from the Royal Rumble match, which seemed to be the catalyst for their rivalry. Since then, the WWE Universe has been waiting for Undertaker’s return.

Heading into WWE FastLane, Roman Reigns will face Braun Strowman and seek retribution for the latter costing him the WWE Universal Title at the WWE Royal Rumble. It’s been reported that WWE has specific plans for the finish of their match because both men need to look very strong coming out of the match. The obvious booking is to have The Undertaker return during their match and interfere for or against Reigns.

The Undertaker costing Reigns the match with Strowman could make their feud confusing because it would begin with Undertaker doing something heelish. WWE officials are working hard to get Roman Reigns over as the company’s top babyface, but the WWE Universe are more likely to favor The Undertaker over Reigns.

WWE officials believe that Roman Reigns defeating Braun Strowman will gain a lot of favor with the WWE Universe and give him the necessary momentum boost to face The Undertaker at Wrestlemania 33. Reigns vs. Undertaker isn’t a match the fans are thrilled to see, but it will be remembered as an important match in WWE history because it could go down as The Deadman’s final match on the grandest stage of them all.

Even if The Undertaker continues to wrestle after Wrestlemania 33, the expectation is it won’t be until next year in New Orleans. It’s been reported that his health status is questionable at best and he’s suffering from major hip issues. Eventually, he’s going to need another major hip surgery, but The Undertaker and WWE officials feel that he can handle a big match with Roman Reigns, but that may be all she wrote for his career.

In some rivalries, it doesn’t matter how the feud gets started. If the latest rumor is true and The Undertaker gets involved in the match between Strowman and Reigns, there are a few different angles WWE officials can use for their feud. If Undertaker helps Strowman win the match, their rivalry will be over who is the top dog in WWE. If he helps Reigns instead, Roman may take it personally because he didn’t want help and will become motivated to prove that to The Undertaker and the WWE Universe.

There are other angles that WWE officials could use for Reigns vs. The Undertaker, but they’ll need a good reason to explain why the latter interfered in the match at WWE FastLane. As of this writing, we don’t know how often Undertaker will be on Raw to build the feud with Reigns, so the buildup to Wrestlemania 33 will likely be on Roman’s shoulders. More importantly, WWE needs to decide if Reigns or Undertaker will win in Orlando.

On paper, WWE isn’t going to go through all this trouble to have Roman Reigns lose to The Undertaker on the grandest stage of them all. There will be a lot of backlash against the decision to have Reigns defeat The Undertaker at Wrestlemania if it happens, which WWE could use for a heel turn for Reigns after the event.

Most importantly, Undertaker putting over Roman Reigns on WWE’s biggest stage will be a huge moment, especially if the match serves as The Deadman’s last. He’d be paying it forward into WWE’s future, which is the most respectful thing he can do. The fans may reject it initially, but it could realistically improve Reigns’ dynamic with the WWE Universe over the years to know that The Undertaker put him over on his way out.

