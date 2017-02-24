Jay Cutler Might Retire Amid Bears’ Trade Rumors

Apparently, this week in football is all about Chicago Bears’ quarterback Jay Cutler. The news? People would like to know whether the Bears will really be trading him or whether Cutler will finally say goodbye to football. Whatever the outcome, the answer will finally resolve all the rumors swirling about the NFL player.

The new league year will begin March 9, and until then, the Bears and Cutler will be stuck with one another. It has been a known fact that Cutler’s time with the Chicago Bears is almost over. But while trading him seems to be a good idea, top NFL teams are not really looking to find new quarterbacks for this season. Without a good team to sign him, early retirement may be the best option for Cutler.

Early this week, several reports have surfaced that the Bears are doing their absolute best to find Cutler a trade partner. The NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Bears had told Cutler a month ago that they are trying to trade him for another quarterback. Just recently, during a Wednesday edition, Rapoport explained on NFL Total Access that Cutler is one of those veterans who is still undecided whether to play, not to play, or simply walk away from the game and retire. The uncertainty is also there for other veteran quarterbacks, including Ben Roethlisberger of Pittsburgh Steelers, Carson Palmer of Arizona Cardinals, and Tony Romo of Dallas Cowboys.

While the idea of a trade means that Cutler will still be able to play with other teams, some of the reports are saying otherwise, including Rapoport.

“There’s no guarantee Cutler even plays in 2017, one of several veterans who are still considering whether they want to play or not play, retire, walk away. A lot of things at play here for Jay Cutler.”

With the uncertainty surrounding Cutler’s final plans, Rapoport added that the Chicago Bears’ quarterback might consider retiring instead of being traded to another team. Health wise, it all seems good for Cutler given that he just had a shoulder injury. However, if things stay as they are, then Cutler might not suit up for any team at all.

On #Bears QB Jay Cutler: Following shoulder surgery, he’s been working out/rehabbing & is expected to be able to pass a physical by March — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 22, 2017

Rapoport continued that retirement for the Bears’ quarterback is no surprise given his age. The 33-year-old quarterback, who will turn 34 this April, will definitely have no problem walking away even if the Chicago Bears owes him at least $2 million more from his earnings this year.

Retirement aside, is Cutler worth the trade? Cutler has a lucrative contract amounting to $31.5 million. In 2017, Cutler might make at least $15 million with a $12.5 million base salary and the rest of the money from per-game roster bonuses. Earning this amount would require him to be active in each game. Given his history of uneven play due to injuries, a full schedule from Cutler is unlikely. It’s also doubtful that Cutler will go as a free agent to earn his expected $15 million this year. If a trade is pushed through, it’s more likely that the San Francisco 49ers or even the New York Jets might take him on.

[Featured image by Elsa/Getty Images]