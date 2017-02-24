Security Guard Seen With Danielle Stislicki On Day She Vanished, Says In-Law

The sister-in-law of a former security guard is speaking out, saying he was seen with missing Farmington Hills, Michigan woman, Danielle Stislicki, on the same day she vanished. The in-law alleges local police offered this information about her brother-in-law.

Elizabeth Newton said about Danielle’s case, “It’s not looking good, it’s just not… She’s still missing and he’s still not said any bit of truth to the police,” according to Fox 2 Detroit.

Danielle Stislicki Update: New Photos Released On Web Of Missing Michigan Woman https://t.co/bApTtP8FOj — Gina Lawriw (@GinaLawriw) February 12, 2017

In fact, Danielle has been missing for more than two and a half months and very little information has been released involving the investigation into her disappearance.

Newton further noted her brother-in-law had been interviewed by police in connection with Danielle’s case and was told by authorities that part of the floor of his Berkley home had been taken as evidence.

The man had once worked as a security guard at the MetLife building where Danielle works.

In mid-December, police also removed a mattress from the man’s home, which is reportedly undergoing DNA testing.

Investigation for missing F.H's woman includes this home in Berkeley. Danielle Stislicki. pic.twitter.com/WD1hvRqWnT — Laura Bonnell (@LBonnellWWJ) December 23, 2016

According to Fox 2, Newton also stated the following.

“You know they took his floor, they took his cars, they took his family’s cars, they have evidence of him… having been with Danielle on the day she disappeared… They have eyewitnesses and that’s fine… you can take it from me. I heard it from Sgt. Razzi at the Farmington Hills Police Department.”

Newton added that when eyewitnesses spotted her brother-in-law and Danielle at his residence, her sister was in the hospital so “she wasn’t around” and the man has “no explanation for his whereabouts that day.”

Fox 2 reports that neighbors of the former security guard have reportedly said they saw a Jeep parked in the driveway of his home.

Danielle, 28, went missing sometime in the late afternoon of December 2, after leaving her job at MetLife at around 5 p.m. She had plans later in the evening to meet a lifelong female friend for dinner after first stopping at her apartment on the way home from work.

Danielle Stislicki Update: Police Crime Lab Processing Evidence In Disappearance https://t.co/8Q5po2r7s8 — The Enigma Casebook (@EnigmaCasebook) February 2, 2017

When Danielle failed to show up for their planned dinner, her friend became worried and headed to the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives. When the friend arrived, she found Danielle’s Jeep Renegade parked near her apartment. Danielle did not show up for work on Saturday, the following morning.

Local law enforcement later announced that inside Danielle’s locked Jeep was her purse, her identification, and her credit cards. Danielle’s keys and cell phone were nowhere to be found, which police announce is very suspicious.

Authorities announced her key ring contains a unique key charm consisting of a yellow figure with a green body and yellow legs. Danielle’s cell phone is a Samsung Galaxy Core Prime in a rose gold case.

Danielle is described as being 5-feet, 5-inches tall, and weighing about 123 pounds. She has brown wavy medium-length hair and was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, a blue Eddie Bauer jacket, and burgundy boots when she vanished.

Police want to speak to anyone who may have spotted Danielle or her Jeep between 5 p.m. on Friday, December 2, and 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, when her vehicle was found. Danielle’s vehicle is a black 2015 Jeep Renegade with Michigan License Plate DGH 8957.

At press, a Go Fund Me campaign offering a reward for information that will lead to Danielle had jumped to $30,560, surpassing its original goal of $25,000 by several thousand dollars. Danielle’s employer, MetLife, is offering a $50,000 reward, and the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives is offering another $50,000, making the current reward $130,560.

A website has also been established, www.finddani.org, which is aimed at aiding in the search for the missing woman.

Anyone who has information regarding Danielle Stislicki is urged to call the Farmington Hills Police Command Desk at 248-871-2610 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or 1-800-773-2587. Those who call with any information about the missing woman can remain anonymous if they so desire.

[Featured Image by Find Danielle Stislicki/Facebook]