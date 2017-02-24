Beyonce recently broke the internet once again, this time, with an alleged Snapchat picture with Blue Ivy. The BeyHive are now on the hunt for the diva’s supposed secret Snapchat account, almost completely forgetting about the heartbreak of Queen Bey’s Coachella cancelation.

On Thursday, February 23, Beyonce took to Instagram and posted an adorable photo with her daughter, Blue Ivy, using what seems to be the popular Snapchat deer filter. The 35-year-old Grammy Award winner posed with her 5-year-old daughter with a cute deer animation on their faces. Beyonce and Blue Ivy’s latest Instagram photo was taken at the NBA All-Star Game over the weekend which the Carter family watched live.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 23, 2017 at 2:07pm PST

The said photo quickly went viral, gaining over 1.9 million likes. Fans were sent into a frenzy as soon as they see the familiar deer filter which is only accessible with a Snapchat account. This led to speculations that the pregnant diva secretly joined Snapchat. Beyonce’s avid supporters immediately went on full hunting mode to search for her account name.

Beyonce and Blue Ivy’s alleged Snapchat photo was flooded with comments from fans literally begging for her account name. One user commented, “WHAT IS BEYONCÉS SNAP CHAT NAME?!?!???!” Another one wrote, “And the hunt begins to find her Snapchat name!” The hunt even reached other social networking sites including Twitter.

Did anyone find Beyonce's Snapchat name yet?! pic.twitter.com/dRYYXTQmPI — Oscar (@oscarGosei) February 24, 2017

When I realized Beyonce has a whole snapchat and we had no Idea #FindBeyoncesSnapChat #coachella pic.twitter.com/qwNMWL8PNs — AustinSymlar (@AustinSymlar) February 23, 2017

Beyonce’s Snapchat rumors came just in time after canceling her Coachella gig scheduled to be held on April 14-16 and 21-23. The Lemonade singer was originally chosen to headline this year’s Coachella Valley Music Festival alongside Radiohead and Kendrick Lamar. Beyonce was supposed to perform on Saturday, April 15 and 22, with Bon Iver, Future, Gucci Mane, and more.

Queen Bey’s decision to ditch the highly-anticipated event was mainly due to her pregnancy. Apparently, Beyonce’s doctors advised her to take things easy in the coming months. It can be recalled that the multi-awarded singer recently surprised everyone when she announced on social media that she and husband Jay-Z are expecting twins.

The “Single Ladies” singer already released a formal announcement together with Parkwood Entertainment and Coachella producer Goldenvoice, clarifying that she will be headlining the event in 2018 instead. Beyonce would’ve been the first female act to headline Coachella since Bjork in 2007.

“Following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months, Beyoncé has made the decision to forgo performing at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival. However, Goldenvoice and Parkwood are pleased to confirm that she will be a headliner at the 2018 festival. Thank you for understanding.”

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 5, 2016 at 5:28pm PDT

Beyonce’s unfortunate backing out at Coachella seems to have a big impact on the event itself. According to reports, ticket prices dropped 12 percent following Beyonce’s cancelation. Apparently, Beyonce’s decision to cancel her performance lessens the hype of the said event. TicketIQ, an event ticket search engine and aggregator which basically tracks ticket sales confirmed the said decline. According to sources, Coachella’s ticket prices for Weekend 1 dropped from $978 to $872 (12 percent) while Weekend 2 declined from $856 to $834 (3 percent).

Fans who have been waiting for the event were quite disappointed, especially since Beyonce’s much-awaited performance will not push through. Goldenvoice has not announced who will replace Queen Bey as this year’s headliner for the event. Many are starting to guess some possible substitute for Beyonce including Lady Gaga, Adele, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj or Katy Perry. However, none of them has been confirmed yet.

Despite Beyonce’s cancelation, Coachella will definitely go as planned with its scheduled performances. The event will kick off with Radiohead set to perform on April 14 and 21. On the other hand, Kendrick Lamar will close the festival alongside Lourde, DJ Khaled, Tove Lo, and more on April 16 and 23.

