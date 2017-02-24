Britney Spears’ Meltdown Umbrella To Be Auctioned

Britney Spears’ iconic umbrella that she used to attack a photographer during a meltdown incident in 2007 will be auctioned.

The Umbrella arguably represents one of the most memorable moments that Britney gave to the rest of the world. It will apparently be auctioned to celebrate the 10th anniversary since the incident. The umbrella will be sold by the photographer that the pop star attacked and he plans to sell it to the highest bidder.

The immortal umbrella #BritneySpears used to attack a car with being auctioned by paparazzo who retrieved it. Half of proceeds to charity. pic.twitter.com/A10LYM2rW8 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) February 22, 2017

Britney’s umbrella moment is quite a memorable throwback

Spears made headlines for all the wrong reasons on February 21 in 2007 when she attacked the photographer whose name is David Ramos. The moment was captured on camera and it went down as the day she had a public meltdown. She also happened to have shaved her head which made it look even weirder. The incident serves up quite a memorable event especially for her fans though for her it is probably a memory she wishes she could eliminate from her mind.

Spears had been pushed to a corner by the pressures of life

Ramos kept the umbrella as to remind him of that fateful evening when Britney used it to attack him. The pop star just snapped but in her defense, she was under a lot of pressure. Spears was going through a custody battle at the time with her ex-husband Kevin Federline. She was so frustrated by things during that dark period of her time and had shaved her head at a salon just a few days before she attacked David.

“It was a bad moment in her life. Unfortunately, it was captured,” Ramos stated during an interview.

A photo taken during the incident shows Britney about to hit the photographer’s SUV with the green umbrella while clad in a gray hoodie a, pair of white shorts and white sneakers. Ramos revealed that he intended to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the event by auctioning the umbrella. He also told Broadly that the proceeds from the sale would be donated to the charity of Britney’s choice. The pop star’s representative is yet to reveal the lucky charity.

Ten years later and the incident is still a fresh memory. Katy Perry recently made fun of Britney for shaving her head all those years ago and reminded everyone how epic that meltdown was. Fans, however, seemed to have been disappointed that she took a jab at Spears. Britney responded by posting a Bible verse on her Instagram account on Friday 13 this month.

“Her mouth speaks from that which fills her heart,” Britney wrote.

The singer could not even believe that she got so out of control and attacked a photographer. She issued a public apology on her website a few days after the incident.

“I apologize to the pap for a stunt that was done 4 months ago regarding an umbrella. I was preparing my character for a role in a movie where the husband never plays his part so they switch places accidentally. I take all my roles very seriously and got a little carried away. Unfortunately, I didn’t get the part,” Spears wrote on her website.

Ramos seems to attract clashes with celebrities because he also had another incident with rapper Kanye West at LAX in 2013. He even filed a lawsuit but ended up settling with the pop star. It is not clear whether the incidences played any part in his decision to quit being a paparazzo and focus instead on filmmaking. Regardless of David’s career change, he became more famous after being attacked by Britney and is now seeking to auction the umbrella.

[Featured Image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]