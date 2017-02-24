Tarek And Christina El Moussa: No Drama On ‘Flip Or Flop’

In the last few months, Tarek and Christina El Moussa have been the center of much controversy leading up to and following their divorce. While such controversy is good for the tabloids and headlines, it seems that, months later, both Tarek and Christina El Moussa have found a way to put much of that controversy to bed, and work together on their hit HGTV show Flip or Flop.

Both Tarek and Christina El Moussa seem to have moved on in their personal lives, while continuing their professional lives like nothing has changed. While Christina El Moussa recently split from Gary Anderson, and Tarek has been seen out with other people, both Tarek and Christina seem to have gotten along well of late, back on the set of Flip or Flop.

E! Online recently obtained photos of the former couple taken while on the set of Flip or Flop, while the pair was filming an episode for the upcoming season in Garden Grove, California.

Word on the street: Tarek and Christina El Moussa can absolutely work together despite their recent split. https://t.co/mcDspVFYvR pic.twitter.com/5pBgIhEd27 — E! News (@enews) February 24, 2017

In the photos themselves, the former couple seem to be carrying on with business as usual. More than that, however, it doesn’t seem like they are showing up on set just to clock in and be done with it, so to speak. While they certainly are not on their way to reconciliation (in the romantic sense), it does seem as though they have repaired their relationship enough to actually be able to work together in a way that is both productive and comfortable.

Regardless of the drama that the pair have dealt with in the last few months, and the scrutiny surrounding their split, aside from their brand and their business, the one thing that both Tarek and Christina El Moussa are still on the same page about is their children, a point that each made during separate television appearances this week.

Tarek appeared on the Today show, and, when asked about his children, he added,

“The number one goal is to co-parent our children and we have to make sure we remain friendly because we know how important it is for them to have good parents.”

Christina echoed that sentiment during her appearance on Good Morning America,

“Our primary focus is and always will be our kids. We continue to work together and there’s a lot of false stories and a lot of hype, but, in the end, we’re just normal, nice people who just want to be the best parents.”

In a lot of ways, even though both of their personal lives have played out under a microscope in recent months, it seems that the pair are more than capable of handling anything that’s thrown their way, something that Christina El Moussa emphasized during the same interview on Good Morning America via Entertainment Tonight,

“You know, Tarek and I met 10 years ago through work. We went through a market crash… through cancer, infertility. Now we’re going through a very public divorce but, despite everything, our primary focus is, and always will be, our kids.”

Speaking of their kids, the Flip or Flop stars and former couple share 2 children together, Taylor, 6, and Brayden, 1. One way or another, it seems as though both Tarek and Christina El Moussa are finding a way to make things work, not only for them and their successful business, but, more importantly, their children.

Even though their marriage flopped, the couple have found a way to flip things in a positive direction since, and that’s something that Flip or Flop fans can certainly appreciate.

#Party time at #Daddy's house!!!! We #love to #WWE wrestle!!! #Bigboy is getting #strong!!???????????????????????? A post shared by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on Feb 23, 2017 at 5:29pm PST

[Featured Image by Jerod Harris/Stringer/Getty Images]