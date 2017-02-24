Is Marc Anthony Really Dead?

Marc Anthony’s fans were shocked by the news of his death earlier this week but there was a sign of relief after the reports of his death were dismissed as false.

Marc did not really die but he was the latest celebrity to become the victim of a death hoax. Fortunately, the 48-year-old musician is alive and well according to the latest reports thus dismissing the earlier claim of his death as false. Anthony is not the first celebrity to be subjected to such rumors.

Rumors of Marc’s death were aided by social media

The rumors of Anthony’s death spread like wildfire thanks to the influence of social media. There was a Facebook page named “Rip Marc Anthony” that made the rumors appear more believable. The social media page went as far as giving a short account of how the American singer met his demise andit attracted almost one million likes.

“At about 11 a.m. ET on Tuesday (February 21, 2017), our beloved singer Marc Anthony passed away. Marc Anthony was born on September 16, 1968 in New York. He will be missed but not forgotten. Please show your sympathy and condolences by commenting on and liking this page,” the Facebook page noted.

Fans annoyed by the hoax

Some of Marc’s fans believed the news and even went ahead to post condolence messages in the comment section. Some were skeptic because the first time that a false death announcement has been made on the social media platform. However, most of them expressed their disappointment in the hoax after the official confirmation that Anthony was still alive. A study conducted on the false death post revealed that roughly 77 percent of those who responded thought that the death rumor was not amusing at all.

Anthony’s representatives officially announced that the singer was alive and well on Wednesday. The fact that there was such an overwhelming response to the false news proved just how popular he is and has a significant following. Some of his fans described the scary news as hurtful, distressing and reckless.

“He joins the long list of celebrities who have been victimized by this hoax. He’s still alive and well, stop believing what you see on the Internet,” Marc’s representatives stated.

It turns out Marc has been doing much better than expected. E! News revealed that the singer has a new girlfriend. He is currently dating a 21-year-old model known as Mariana Downing. Even more interesting is that she looks a bit like Anthony’s ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez. The news means he moved on in record time after his recent divorce from his third wife, Shannon de Lima. The two decided to call it quits on their relationship in November last year.

E! News also reported that Downing and Antony have been spending as much time together as possible depending on the flexibility of their schedules. They attended Enrique Iglesias’s concert in the Dominican Republic on New Year’s Eve. One thing we know for sure is that Marc knows how to choose the ladies. He also proved that he has not yet put his best days behind him even though he is rapidly approaching 50.

Marc’s fans had a lot to say about his new catch with most of them comparing her with JLo especially due to the resemblance. Some even believe that he got a lady who resembles Lopez because he really loved her. Meanwhile, Jennifer must have been shaken to hear the news of his demise and probably called him just to confirm. Luckily, the rumors turned out to be false and Anthony is still in the land of the leaving making sure that he enjoys all it has to offer.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]