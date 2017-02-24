Michelle Obama Undercover In Spandex At SoulCycle, Gets Her Post-Vacay Burn On

Michelle Obama, fresh off vacation, was spotted in spandex. The former first lady blended in with others at a Washington, D.C., SoulCycle, and no one seemed to notice her in disguise. Michelle in tight leggings is a different look from her high fashion days in the White House.

Michelle Obama, 53, was seen by eagle-eyed paparazzi working up a sweat and channeling her inner-“Let’s Move” at the popular fitness club. Reportedly, it’s the first time Mrs. Obama has been seen out and about in the area since she and Barack left office a month ago, according to Daily Mail.

Michelle was dressed in all black from head to toe. She wore an athletic top with a pair of matching leggings and casual sandals. Obama completed her incognito look with a pair of large sunglasses with the bib of her hat partially concealing her face.

Sources report that Michelle Obama took a SoulCycle class at noon at the spin studio and made a beeline back to a much smaller Secret Service entourage than she’s been seen with in the past during her days as first lady.

There, she was whisked off to her nearby leased multi-million-dollar mansion. She and the former president made arrangements to live in a friend’s home for two years until their younger daughter, Sasha Obama, completes high school.

Malia Obama, the older daughter of Barack and Michelle, is currently in New York City for the better part of a year. The 18-year-old aspiring entertainment professional recently began an internship with the Harvey Weinstein Company.

Malia recently returned from a weekend getaway in Aspen, Colorado. She was spotted with a group of about 100 guests at a mountain lodge. While Malia chilled inside with friends, a rowdy crowd popped bottles of champagne as part of the restaurant’s tradition.

Barack and Michelle have been on a three-week-long vacation in the British Virgin Island with their pal — and Democratic Party supporter — Sir Richard Branson (Virgin Group founder). The Obamas were guests on his private island and were spotted having lunch with the billionaire and his daughter Holly.

The former first couple was seen greeting guests, taking selfies, and having a blast, based on photographs taken of their vacay. Mr. O, who is normally seen wearing a suit and tie, was seen with Nike shorts, flip-flops, and a hat turned to the back. Michelle was seen wearing a pair of distressed shorts on beach day.

The former president and first lady have been quiet for the most part since semi-retiring. It all changed when President Donald Trump issued a controversial travel ban targeting seven Muslim-majority countries. The temporary ban created global fears and protests.

According to CNN, Obama broke an “unwritten rule” among former executives about criticizing a successor. However, Obama promised to supporters that he would step back into the fold if the situation warranted.

In the wake of Trump’s executive order, Kevin Lewis, a spokesperson for Mr. Obama, released a statement, saying that Barack fundamentally disagrees with the New York billionaire.

“The President fundamentally disagrees with the notion of discriminating against individuals because of their faith or religion.”

Michelle Obama is hard to miss, as she stands nearly 6 feet tall without heels, according to Healthy Celeb. It’s a wonder a person with one of the most recognizable and photographed faces in the world managed to hide her identity at a crowded venue like SoulCycle.

What do you think of Michelle’s laid-back, casual look after retiring from two terms in politics?

