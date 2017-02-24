Galaxy S8+ Specs: Three Alarming Things Revealed In Biggest Leak Yet

The Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8+ are set to be announced soon, and little by little, the upcoming device is starting to take shape. Recently, a major leak featuring what could be the full spec sheet of the Galaxy S8+ was released, and while some of the information was able to impress numerous Samsung fans, a number of the upcoming device’s leaked specs managed to get supporters of the iconic flagship series a little bit apprehensive.

One thing that Samsung could not afford to do with the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8+ is underwhelm. After the Galaxy Note 7 disaster in 2016, the South Korean tech giant needs to ensure that its succeeding flagship devices are impressive and formidable enough to beat its rivals in the highly-competitive smartphone market. According to a report from The Verge, if the recent leaks are any indication, the Galaxy S8+’s specs might actually fall short of fans’ expectations.

64GB Internal Storage

While 64GB of internal storage is far better than Apple’s 32GB entry-level storage for the iPhone 7, it is important to note that numerous other Android smartphones from Samsung’s rivals already offer the storage configuration for a far lesser price. Considering that the Galaxy S8+ is rumored to come with a pretty steep price that could possibly breach the $1,000 barrier, it feels downright cheap for Samsung to simply offer the Galaxy S8+ with just 64GB of internal storage.

For its price, and in order to ensure its fans that the company is still at the top of its game, the Samsung Galaxy S8+ must impress with generous specs. That includes a starting internal storage of just about 128GB. If any, the leaks, which were provided by Evan Blass, at least show the presence of a microSD card slot, which is always a welcome addition to any flagship smartphone.

4GB of RAM

There was a time when 4GB of RAM was more than enough to provide flagship units with a smooth and seamless operation. That time, however, was a couple of years ago. Last year, several budget flagships such as the OnePlus 3 and the Asus Zenfone 3 Deluxe already breached the 6GB RAM barrier. Thus, it is almost unforgivable for Samsung to seemingly cheap out on its customers with regards to their upcoming flagship’s memory.

After all, 4GB of RAM is now the standard for midrange devices. Even Nokia’s comeback unit, the humble Nokia 6, featured just as much memory. Considering that Samsung is notorious for releasing its devices with its heavy and slow TouchWiz skin, every single byte of RAM counts. Thus, releasing the Galaxy S8+ with just 4GB of memory might not really be a good idea for the South Korean tech giant.

Same Old Wireless Charging

While wireless charging in the Galaxy S6, S6+, and S6 Edge was revolutionary during its time, the fact that Samsung is still utilizing the same technology for the upcoming Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ feels downright lazy. Apart from this, Blass’ leak of the Galaxy S8+’s spec sheet also states that the Charging Pad of the device would be sold separately.

Just like the device’s internal storage and memory, releasing a smartphone with moderate specs and a lack of important accessories, coupled with a sky-high price point simply falls short of expectations. After all, with Apple possibly debuting a revolutionary new form of wireless charging with the iPhone 8, Samsung’s innovations in the area might feel just a tad bit outdated.

There is no doubt that the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8+ would be a powerful, formidable device. Entering the market with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC right off the bat, Samsung’s flagships would pack arguably the most powerful mobile processor in the market. Inasmuch as the Snapdragon 835 would be powerful, however, an inadequate internal storage, an inadequate amount of RAM, and a lack of important accessories would end up making the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8+ fall short of its full potential.

[Featured Image by Ivan Garcia/Shutterstock]