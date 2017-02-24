WWE News: Huge NXT Star Debuting Next Week During AJ Styles vs Luke Harper Match

Next week on SmackDown Live, AJ Styles and Luke Harper will battle for the right to wrestle Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 33 for the WWE Championship, but the WWE Universe may be denied a No. 1 Contender for the second straight week because a huge NXT Superstar may be making his WWE’s main roster debut. The name in question may be facing The Phenomenal One on the grandest stage of them all in a dream match.

As of this writing, WWE officials are still planning for Randy Orton to face Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 33 for the WWE Championship. The Battle Royal and No. 1 Contender match between Harper and Styles has been an exciting way to keep the WWE Universe guessing and to get closer to WrestleMania before Orton turns on Wyatt. If Orton vs. Wyatt is the plan, what does next week’s match mean for Harper and Styles?

WWE has been planting seeds for a rivalry to begin between Shane McMahon and AJ Styles for Orlando. It isn’t the first match the WWE Universe would want for Styles, but the Battle Royal was intended to get their feud started. However, the upcoming debut of “The King of Strong Style” will likely be the rivalry that WWE officials book for AJ Styles on the grandest stage of them all if they have changed their minds for Orlando.

The WWE Universe has been waiting for Shinsuke Nakamura to debut on the main roster for a while now, especially since he lost the NXT Championship to Bobby Roode at NXT Takeover: San Antonio. The latest update on Nakamura’s WWE main roster debut came from HHH himself. The Game made it clear that his debut on the main roster was a question of when, not if. Triple H didn’t say when his debut would happen.

The King of Strong Style has a full plate during WrestleMania 33 weekend. The WWE Universe is expecting Shinsuke Nakamura to get his rematch against Bobby Roode for the NXT Championship at NXT Takeover: Orlando. Many WWE Superstars have pulled double duty and wrestled on the grandest stage of them all a few days later. If Nakamura debuts next week on SmackDown, he will be the next superstar to do the same.

It’s being rumored that his debut would happen during the match with AJ Styles and Luke Harper before a winner is determined once and for all. If that doesn’t happen, Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles will happen at WrestleMania 33. On paper, Nakamura’s debut could lead to Harper getting the win over Styles to give him the opportunity to make the WWE Title match a Triple Threat. From that point, Nakamura vs. Styles is a go.

Shinsuke Nakamura and AJ Styles haven’t crossed paths since their historic match at Wrestle Kingdom 10 last year. Shortly after the match, both men signed with WWE. A little over a year later, we are where we are now. As spectacular as their match was last January, Nakamura vs. Styles at WrestleMania is an epic match.

A feud on WWE television between the two WWE Superstars is imminent, but it’s been rumored before. In fact, AJ and Shinsuke have specifically discussed a possible match taking place in Orlando at WrestleMania 33 between them. Both men are interested in Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles II happening inside a WWE ring, and the WWE Universe would love to see that match on the grandest stage of them all.

There are many ways for WWE to book Harper vs. Styles next week on SmackDown. No matter what WWE officials chose as the finish, it will have a ripple effect on WWE television heading into Orlando. Nakamura making his WWE debut would be a huge surprise and the WWE Universe would be ecstatic. It would just be another reason for the WWE Universe to get excited for WrestleMania 33.

[Featured Image by WWE]