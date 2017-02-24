Kylie Jenner’s Diet And Fitness Secrets: Pilates, Fit Tea Wraps, And Fiji Water

Kylie Jenner has been the center of plastic surgery rumors for years. The 19-year-old has credited her curves to her fitness and diet regimen. That hasn’t stopped fans from speculating whether Kylie has gone under the knife to change her appearance.

Jenner has admitted that she had some “help” when it comes to her glamorous appearance. The only reason why is because her image is part of her branding and her business. Most young girls look up to the Jenner sister and wonder how they can look like her on a daily basis. According to StyleCaster, most of Jenner’s looks are credited from her “biggest beauty secret,” which is water.

???? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 22, 2017 at 4:01pm PST

“The key to good skin is more than just slathering on moisturizer and staying out of the sun,” Jenner said on her app. “Water is so important to keep your skin glowing from the inside out. So that’s why I’m doing this huge giveaway and giving 14 people a year’s supply of FIJI Water!!!”

Kylie is the brand ambassador for FIJI Water, which is why she’s such a huge advocate of water in general. The model is known to promote random health and beauty products on her Instagram account. On Monday, Feb. 20, the makeup entrepreneur posted a mirror selfie that showed her wearing a white camisole and a pair of white underpants along with a Fit Tea wrap on her stomach, reports celebrity blogger Perez Hilton.

Enjoying my @fitteawraps ???????? they're keeping my tummy toned & lean as it gets closer to summer ☀️ @fitteawraps #ad A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 20, 2017 at 1:16pm PST

“Enjoying my @fitteawraps They’re keeping my tummy toned & lean as it gets closer to summer,” she wrote in the caption.

In lieu of her Instagram post, a doctor has come out and addressed the weight loss product, saying there is “no scientific evidence” that it actually works, reports News.com.au. Sydney-based doctor Sam Hay, who appeared on Embarrassing Bodies Down Under, told the newspaper that Fit Tea Wraps are unlikely to have any effect on the body.

“I am flabbergasted that people are stupid enough to believe in this. Fat and cellulite have a very low blood supply, so very little of those ingredients are going to be absorbed through the skin, and even less of it is going to be absorbed into the fat. There’s just no science behind it whatsoever. People are being hoodwinked.”

He also lashed out at Jenner, saying that she has no business promoting a product that doesn’t work.

“She’s not a health professional but she still has a responsibility to promote something that has an effect,” Dr. Hay said. “I would argue this has zero effects.”

He advised that the best way to lose weight is with diet and exercise.

“I’m a big believer in a balanced lifestyle. Weight control is about eating less energy and burning off more, simple as that. Eat less food and do more exercise,” he concluded.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 21, 2017 at 12:55am PST

Fit Tea says its wraps are “a natural, non-GMO [Genetically Modified Organism] way to improve problem areas.” The wraps contain cocoa, seaweed, green tea, and hawthorn berry, which supposedly tightens and tones the tummy. The company claims that the skin will appear firmer after 72 hours of use.

Jeremy Fittings ???? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 10, 2017 at 6:24pm PST

But if you want to avoid wrapping your stomach and hit the gym like the younger Jenner sister, Cosmopolitan has all of the details. There is no doubt that Jenner loves to flaunt her curves on social media. She swears by the Pilates reformer, which consists of a moving board that uses springs to move harder or easier.

Caron Bosler of Pilates Squared explained to Cosmo readers how they can get a booty like Kylie.

“Kicking out and in is the best reformer exercise to work the glutes and abs at the same time. It is particularly good for the outside of the thighs (aka saddle bags) and toning up your bum so it looks pert.”

If you don’t have a reformer Pilates board, you can do knee lifts and clams to achieve similar results.

“These two exercises work the glutminimus and glutmedius, these are the muscles on the upper side section of the bum and will give your bum a more rounded shape,” Caron added.

When it comes to Kylie’s diet, she likes to keep it balanced, reports Shape magazine. Khloe Kardashian revealed in a post on her app titled “My Sisters’ Diets Are Cray” that Kylie’s diet is the most normal out of the bunch.

“Kylie eats like a typical teenager but she’s also super aware of what she puts in her body when it comes to fresh and organic foods. It’s all about that moderation, boo!”

And if you take a look at the teen’s account, you’ll see that she loves to pig out but she’ll enjoy fruits and vegetables as well.

☔️???? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 20, 2017 at 7:12pm PST

While Kylie Jenner doesn’t share her workouts like her older sisters, she does have a fit body and a Puma ad campaign to show for it.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Marie Claire]