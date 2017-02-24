‘How To Get Away With Murder’ Season 4 Return Update: Canceled Or Renewed?

How to Get Away with Murder Season 4 will be returning this fall. ABC renewed it a couple of weeks ahead of its two-hour Season 3 finale. How To Get Away with Murder Season 4 is expected to premiere sometime in September.

Earlier in February, ABC announced that it is renewing How to Get Away with Murder for Season 4. Along with the legal-thriller, it also confirmed Grey’s Anatomy Season 14 and Scandal Season 7. All three series are from Shonda Rhimes, and they form ABC’s entire TGIT, or Thank God Its Thursday, line-up

In a statement, ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey said that he was thrilled to bring back the three shows.

“Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal, and How to Get Away with Murder continue to keep viewers on the edge of their seats and wanting more. I’m thrilled to bring back these shows and the OMG moments that come with them.”

The Viola Davis-headlined How to Get Away with Murder debuted in September, 2014. For ABC, the freshman season turned out to be its highest-rated scripted series. The current season, however, has not performed as expected, and the ratings continue to drop. The midseason premiere episode, “We’re Bad People,” earned the season best rating, with a 1.52 rating in the key 18-49 demo.

Dungey said that How to Get Away with Murder Season 3 had been hit by “weak lead-in from Notorious in the fall,” adding that it came back to its midseason return with new season highs.

“The drama is among the biggest gainers on TV this season in the Live + 7 Day ratings, more than doubling (+117%) its Live + Same Day Adult 18-49 number.”

How to Get Away with Murder Season 3 wraps up on Thursday, February 23, with a two-hour season finale, and the ratings are expected to rise because of the much-anticipated revelation. The season finale episode reveals the much-speculated identity of Wes’ (Alfred Enoch) killer.

You won't be able to blink. You won't be able to breathe. #HTGAWM's 2-hour finale is in 2 days! pic.twitter.com/sGmB6apoek — How To Get Away ABC (@HowToGetAwayABC) February 21, 2017

The previous episode indicated that Connor (Jack Falahee) might have something to do with Wes’ death. Falahee told TV Line that the first hour of How to Get Away with Murder Season 3 finale would address that or potentially provide the answer.

“About halfway through [the first hour of the two-hour finale], that [Connor’s involvement] will be addressed or potentially resolved. Also, people have really been throwing around ‘involvement with Wes’ death.’ But I would throw it out there that maybe, if we reframe this, he’s involved with Wes’ resurrection. He is doing CPR, you know?”

He also said that the identity of Wes’ killer would shock the audience.

“The audience will be just as shocked as the cast was.”

The penultimate episode of Season 3 is titled “He Made A Terrible Mistake,” and according to the synopsis, it will reveal “crucial information” related to Wes’ death. And the final episode, titled “Wes,” will see the “chilling details” from the night of the fire, and reveal who killed him.

The question of #WhoKilledWes is finally answered! #HTGAWM's Season Finale starts now! pic.twitter.com/MJsJllDuN7 — How To Get Away ABC (@HowToGetAwayABC) February 24, 2017

Synopses of the final two episodes of How To Get Away With Murder Season 3.

“‘He Made A Terrible Mistake’ – Annalise tries to ward off a surprising new angle in the D.A.’s case. Meanwhile, alliances shift amongst the Keating 4, as they discover crucial information about the circumstances surrounding Wes’s death. “‘Wes’ – Annalise and the Keating 4 test the limits of how far they’ll go to save themselves while the chilling details from the night of the fire reveal who killed Wes.”

How To Get Away With Murder Season 4 is likely to premiere in the third week of September. The freshman season premiered on September 24, 2014, while the second season’s first episode aired on September 24, 2015. The current season premiered on September 22, 2016.

On the basis of the previous three seasons, it is being speculated that How To Get Away With Murder Season 4 may return on Thursday, September 24, 2017.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]