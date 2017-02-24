New ‘The Walking Dead’ Star Pollyanna McIntosh Talks About Role Of New Group

The Walking Dead Season 7B has brought the Scavengers into the fold and the new star from the group, Pollyanna McIntosh, had some insightful things to say about her new role on the AMC show. One thing that TWD fans know is that Alexandria will need help and the Scavengers are the only group thus far that has offered up their services, but at a price of course.

For those who do not know, Pollyanna McIntosh plays the enigmatic, de facto leader of the Scavengers on The Walking Dead, Jadis. Her first appearance was in the last episode of The Walking Dead where she took Rick and the group hostage, offering for them to buy back their lives. Rick found something unique in her and that forced him to smile, knowing that he did not just meet an enemy, but rather a possible ally in the fight against Negan and the Saviors.

The initial confrontation between Rick and Jadis on The Walking Dead last Sunday was ominous at best. Jadis made, or rather offered, demands of Rick and she appeared to be somewhat ruthless and menacing, while at the same time calm and collected with her words. Before that episode of The Walking Dead ended, Rick had essentially made an ally in the fight against Negan, but it was with conditions that included a debt. Of course, this just goes to show the viewer what kind of world these characters live in on The Walking Dead.

When Pollyanna McIntosh sat down and spoke with Variety about what her group and role in the world of The Walking Dead is, she gave fans a special insight into how they operate as a whole.

“I think everybody has to be menacing at this point. It’s a dangerous world,” Pollyanna McIntosh told Variety. “We’re keeping our cards close to our chest, and I as an actor on the show have to keep my cards very close to my chest about where this can go. I definitely don’t see myself, as Jadis, as a villain at all. I’m a survivor and a leader, and I’ve taken pretty good care of this group. And I think she’s done a pretty good job when you see the size of it.”

It certainly does seem plausible that the Scavengers are not villains at all, but rather survivors that do their best to take care of their own people on The Walking Dead. As most TWD fans saw last Sunday, they did not take their alliance with Rick and the core group lightly and used their position of power to gain the upper hand. Instead of threatening to kill them, they rather struck a bargain and offered their help against Negan if Rick and the core would provide them with firepower.

“Yeah, you can see the weaponry they all have are all road signs made into knives,” Pollyanna McIntosh said. “My knife is an old railroad spike that’s been flattened out. You need to have those visceral things to recognize where we come from and how we do things. Morality in this day and age is a hard thing to hold onto. That’s what makes the show so exciting to watch.”

It certainly does make sense and moving forward with Episode 12 on Season 7B of The Walking Dead, it appears as though Rick just scored his first victory in the fight against Negan and the Saviors.

