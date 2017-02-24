WWE News: Teen Brings ‘Kill List’ To School – Inspired By Chris Jericho’s ‘List’

A teenager at a middle school in Poinciana, Florida, decided to bring something he saw on television to real life but with a sinister twist. The Renaissance Charter School at Poinciana is stating that safety isn’t an issue after the student brought a “kill list” to class and had the names of numerous students on it. The male student claims he got the idea for the “kill list” from watching Monday Night Raw and seeing “The List” created by WWE superstar Chris Jericho.

Last week, parents received a robocall from the school in Poinciana and it immediately elevated their concerns for the safety of their children. The school is downplaying it a good bit and saying there was no real threat, but parents aren’t so sure.

A student’s reported “kill list” prompted a robocall to parents from Renaissance Charter School in Poinciana. https://t.co/c8tYWPH1Li pic.twitter.com/VKQJvALuv8 — News 13 (@MyNews13) February 22, 2017

My News 13 is reporting that a 14-year-old boy brought the “kill list” to school and it had the names of most of the school’s football players on it. Apparently, he was planning on using the list as a guide to know who he didn’t like and he was supposedly going to shoot them.

Michelle Spangler is the mother of 14-year-old twins who go to the school and she said she is extremely concerned for the safety of her kids.

“I made a decision not to send my kids to school the next day, because I personally did not feel safe. I still today do not feel safe.”

Spangler said that one of her children told her that one of the kids in their school wrote this list which had many of the football players on it. She said her children told her that the boy’s plan was to shoot them and that is when she began to get even more nervous.

A report from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies did contact the student, whose name was not released, and his family to discuss the incident. The boy claims he got the idea for the “kill list” from watching the WWE show Monday Night Raw which features longtime superstar Chris Jericho.

In the last year, Jericho has brought a new addition to his character which had him create “The List” or “The List of Jericho.” The way it works is that if he doesn’t like someone, he adds their name to the list and always remembers the way they treated him.

The boy’s family said that he had no real intention of ever killing or even harming anyone.

The officials at the Renaissance Charter School at Poinciana would not give specific details of what happened or even if any disciplinary action was taken against the student. The robocall sent from the school said that the school was “conducting an investigation to ensure that proper measures are taken.”

A school official released a statement and it is likely part of the reason that many parents were left uneasy.

“These concerns are all based on rumors, and we are not going to proliferate these rumors any further.”

Michelle Spangler believes that more should be done about this situation and that it shouldn’t be so simply ignored. She truly believes there is a “safety issue” brought about by this “kill list” and that the teenager “literally knew what he was doing.”

Chris Jericho’s “List” is one that has been used simply in joking and to bring about a storyline regarding other WWE superstars he likes or doesn’t like. It was never intended to be anything evil or cruel, but this teenage student in Florida decided to take it to a different level. Many parents are truly concerned about the safety of their own children after the boy brought the “kill list” to class and they’re hoping it is taken more seriously.

[Featured Image by WWE]